June 11, 2024 / 12:53 PM

'Arcane' gets teaser trailer, will end with Season 2

By Annie Martin

June 11 (UPI) -- Arcane will conclude with a second and final season on Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the show will end with Season 2 and shared a teaser trailer for the new season.

Arcane is an animated series based on the video game League of Legends. The show follows Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

Season 2 opens in the aftermath of Jinx's attack on the Piltover council.

The trailer shows Piltover enforcer Caitlyn (Katie Leung) lead a strike force into Zaun with three objectives: locating Jinx, dismantling the production of the drug shimmer, and neutralizing any remaining allies of Silco (Jason Spisak).

The preview also teases a confrontation between Vi and Jinx.

Netflix previously shared a clip that shows Vi join Caitlyn on the enforcers.

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke said in a video to fans that the show is "just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche."

The team is developing other projects "across television and film" set in Runeterra, the world of League of Legends.

Arcane Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in November.

