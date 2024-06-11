'Anne Rice's The Talamasca' series greenlit at AMC

Tongayi Chirisa plays Ciprien, a member of the Talamasca, in "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches." AMC is developing a new series, "Anne Rice's The Talamasca," about the secretive society. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Talamasca centers on the titular secret society of "men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves and other creatures scattered around the globe."

Members of the Talamasca appear in Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, the first two series in the Immortal Universe.

Anne Rice's The Talamasca will feature John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty as writers, co-showrunners and executive producers, with Hancock to also direct.

"This is a story we've been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, The Talamasca," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe."

Season 1 will consist of six episodes and premiere on AMC and AMC+ in late 2025. The series will begin production this fall in Manchester, England.

Interview with the Vampire returned for a second season in May, while Mayfair Witches will soon complete production on its second season.