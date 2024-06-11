Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 11, 2024 / 1:22 PM

'Anne Rice's The Talamasca' series greenlit at AMC

By Annie Martin
Tongayi Chirisa plays Ciprien, a member of the Talamasca, in "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches." AMC is developing a new series, "Anne Rice's The Talamasca," about the secretive society. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tongayi Chirisa plays Ciprien, a member of the Talamasca, in "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches." AMC is developing a new series, "Anne Rice's The Talamasca," about the secretive society. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- AMC has announced Anne Rice's The Talamasca, a new show in its Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

The network announced in a press release Tuesday that it greenlit the upcoming drama based on the works by late author Anne Rice.

Advertisement

The Talamasca centers on the titular secret society of "men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves and other creatures scattered around the globe."

Members of the Talamasca appear in Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, the first two series in the Immortal Universe.

Anne Rice's The Talamasca will feature John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty as writers, co-showrunners and executive producers, with Hancock to also direct.

"This is a story we've been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, The Talamasca," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe."

Advertisement

Season 1 will consist of six episodes and premiere on AMC and AMC+ in late 2025. The series will begin production this fall in Manchester, England.

Interview with the Vampire returned for a second season in May, while Mayfair Witches will soon complete production on its second season.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2 covers Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, more
TV // 18 minutes ago
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 2 covers Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, more
June 11 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the song list for "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2 on Tuesday ahead of the Thursday premiere of four more episodes.
'Arcane' gets teaser trailer, will end with Season 2
TV // 50 minutes ago
'Arcane' gets teaser trailer, will end with Season 2
June 11 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will conclude with a second and final season on Netflix.
Jake Gyllenhaal: Slow, intense boil of 'Presumed Innocent' mirrors real trials
TV // 5 hours ago
Jake Gyllenhaal: Slow, intense boil of 'Presumed Innocent' mirrors real trials
NEW YORK, June 11 (UPI) -- Jake Gyllenhaal told UPI his TV adaptation of the book, "Presumed Innocent," slowly reveals critical new information over time much the way a real criminal trial does.
Melissa Etheridge spotlights female prisoners in trailer for new docuseries
TV // 20 hours ago
Melissa Etheridge spotlights female prisoners in trailer for new docuseries
June 10 (UPI) -- Paramount+ shared a trailer and premiere date for the documentary "Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken."
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in 'Man on Fire' series
TV // 21 hours ago
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in 'Man on Fire' series
June 10 (UPI) -- "Man on Fire," a new show based on the A.J. Quinnell book series and starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is coming to Netflix.
Apple TV+ releases 'Severance,' 'Silo' Season 2 scenes, pics
TV // 23 hours ago
Apple TV+ releases 'Severance,' 'Silo' Season 2 scenes, pics
June 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer of upcoming shows and movies including Season 2 of "Severence," "Silo" and "Shrinking," along with photos from "Severance" and "Silo."
'Baby Reindeer,' 'Shogun,' 'Ripley' lead TCA Award nominations
TV // 1 day ago
'Baby Reindeer,' 'Shogun,' 'Ripley' lead TCA Award nominations
June 10 (UPI) -- The Television Critics Association announced the nominations for the 40th annual TCA Awards, with "Shogun," "Ripley" and "Baby Reindeer" leading the nominees.
'Strictly Come Dancing' announces Season 22 judges, dance pros
TV // 1 day ago
'Strictly Come Dancing' announces Season 22 judges, dance pros
June 10 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" will return on BBC One in the fall, sans professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.
'The Decameron': Netflix teases 'party of the 14th century' in new series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Decameron': Netflix teases 'party of the 14th century' in new series
June 10 (UPI) -- "The Decameron," a medieval comedy starring Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Tony Hale, is coming to Netflix.
Pat Sajak bids farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 4 decades
TV // 2 days ago
Pat Sajak bids farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 4 decades
June 8 (UPI) -- The final episode of "Wheel of Fortune" featuring Pat Sajak as host aired on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peabody Awards presented to 'Star Trek,' 'The Bear,' John Oliver
Peabody Awards presented to 'Star Trek,' 'The Bear,' John Oliver
Famous birthdays for June 11: Hugh Laurie, Peter Dinklage
Famous birthdays for June 11: Hugh Laurie, Peter Dinklage
Apple TV+ releases 'Severance,' 'Silo' Season 2 scenes, pics
Apple TV+ releases 'Severance,' 'Silo' Season 2 scenes, pics
Jake Gyllenhaal: Slow, intense boil of 'Presumed Innocent' mirrors real trials
Jake Gyllenhaal: Slow, intense boil of 'Presumed Innocent' mirrors real trials
Melissa Etheridge spotlights female prisoners in trailer for new docuseries
Melissa Etheridge spotlights female prisoners in trailer for new docuseries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement