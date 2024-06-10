Trending
June 10, 2024 / 12:46 PM

'Baby Reindeer,' 'Shogun,' 'Ripley' lead TCA Award nominations

By Fred Topel
"Shogun" star Hiroyuki Sanada is nominated at the TCA Awards for Individual Achievement in Drama. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | "Shogun" star Hiroyuki Sanada is nominated at the TCA Awards for Individual Achievement in Drama. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The Television Critics Association announced the nominations for the 40th annual TCA Awards on Monday.

Winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony in Pasadena, Calif., on July 12.

The shows Shogun, Ripley and Baby Reindeer each earned five nominations including Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials.

UPI reviewed Shogun positively though was critical of Ripley.

Two of Shogun's stars, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, are nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama, along with Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd, Ripley's Andrew Scott and stars of True Detective: Night Country and Fargo.

Returning favorites Hacks, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Reservation Dogs and Fargo also earned multiple nominations. A Lifetime Achievement Award winner and Heritage Award winning show will be announced at the ceremony July 12.

The complete list of nominees is as follows:

Program of the Year

Baby Reindeer - Netflix

The Bear - FX

Hacks - HBO | Max

Reservation Dogs - FX

Ripley - Netflix

Shōgun - FX

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary - ABC

The Bear - FX

Girls5eva - Netflix

Hacks - HBO | Max

Reservation Dogs - FX

We Are Lady Parts - Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Baby Reindeer - Netflix

Fallout - Prime Video

Fargo - FX

Ripley - Netflix

Shōgun - FX

True Detective: Night Country - HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Baby Reindeer - Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix

Fargo - FX

Fellow Travelers - Showtime

Ripley - Netflix

The Sympathizer - HBO | Max

Outstanding New Program

Baby Reindeer - Netflix

Fallout - Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith - Prime Video

Ripley - Netflix

Shōgun - FX

X-Men '97 - Disney+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country - HBO | Max

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer - Netflix

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - FX

Anna Sawai, Shōgun - FX

Andrew Scott, Ripley - Netflix

Juno Temple, Fargo - FX

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - ABC

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - FX

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva - Netflix

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs - FX

Jean Smart, Hacks - HBO | Max

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston - PBS

Frontline - PBS

The Jinx: Part Two - HBO | Max

Queens - Nat Geo

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV - ID

Telemarketers - HBO | Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show - Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live! - ABC

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA - Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - HBO | Max

Late Night with Seth Meyers - NBC

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Amazing Race - CBS

Conan O'Brien Must Go - HBO | Max

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show - HBO | Max

The Traitors - Peacock

Top Chef - Bravo

We're Here - HBO | Max

Welcome to Wrexham - FX

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Doctor Who - Disney+

Heartstopper - Netflix

My Adventures with Superman - Adult Swim

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Disney+

Renegade Nell - Disney+

X-Men '97 - Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming

Bluey - Disney+

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - PBS KIDS

Frog and Toad - Apple TV+

Pokémon Concierge - Netflix

Sesame Street - HBO | Max

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin - Apple TV+

Note: Fred Topel is a member of the Television Critics Association.

