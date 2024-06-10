'Baby Reindeer,' 'Shogun,' 'Ripley' lead TCA Award nominations

June 10 (UPI) -- The Television Critics Association announced the nominations for the 40th annual TCA Awards on Monday.
Winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony in Pasadena, Calif., on July 12.
The shows Shogun, Ripley and Baby Reindeer each earned five nominations including Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials.
UPI reviewed Shogun positively though was critical of Ripley.
Two of Shogun's stars, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, are nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama, along with Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd, Ripley's Andrew Scott and stars of True Detective: Night Country and Fargo.
Returning favorites Hacks, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Reservation Dogs and Fargo also earned multiple nominations. A Lifetime Achievement Award winner and Heritage Award winning show will be announced at the ceremony July 12.
The complete list of nominees is as follows:
Program of the Year
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
The Bear - FX
Hacks - HBO | Max
Reservation Dogs - FX
Ripley - Netflix
Shōgun - FX
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
Abbott Elementary - ABC
The Bear - FX
Girls5eva - Netflix
Hacks - HBO | Max
Reservation Dogs - FX
We Are Lady Parts - Peacock
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
Fallout - Prime Video
Fargo - FX
Ripley - Netflix
Shōgun - FX
True Detective: Night Country - HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix
Fargo - FX
Fellow Travelers - Showtime
Ripley - Netflix
The Sympathizer - HBO | Max
Outstanding New Program
Baby Reindeer - Netflix
Fallout - Prime Video
Mr. & Mrs. Smith - Prime Video
Ripley - Netflix
Shōgun - FX
X-Men '97 - Disney+
Individual Achievement in Drama
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country - HBO | Max
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer - Netflix
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun - FX
Anna Sawai, Shōgun - FX
Andrew Scott, Ripley - Netflix
Juno Temple, Fargo - FX
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - ABC
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - FX
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva - Netflix
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs - FX
Jean Smart, Hacks - HBO | Max
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - FX
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston - PBS
Frontline - PBS
The Jinx: Part Two - HBO | Max
Queens - Nat Geo
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV - ID
Telemarketers - HBO | Max
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
The Daily Show - Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live! - ABC
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA - Netflix
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - HBO | Max
Late Night with Seth Meyers - NBC
Saturday Night Live - NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
The Amazing Race - CBS
Conan O'Brien Must Go - HBO | Max
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show - HBO | Max
The Traitors - Peacock
Top Chef - Bravo
We're Here - HBO | Max
Welcome to Wrexham - FX
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
Doctor Who - Disney+
Heartstopper - Netflix
My Adventures with Superman - Adult Swim
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Disney+
Renegade Nell - Disney+
X-Men '97 - Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming
Bluey - Disney+
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood - PBS KIDS
Frog and Toad - Apple TV+
Pokémon Concierge - Netflix
Sesame Street - HBO | Max
Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin - Apple TV+
Note: Fred Topel is a member of the Television Critics Association.