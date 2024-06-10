'Strictly Come Dancing' announces Season 22 judges, dance pros

"Strictly Come Dancing" will return on BBC One in the fall. Photo courtesy of BBC

June 10 (UPI) -- The BBC is sharing new details about Strictly Come Dancing Season 22. The network announced presenters, judges and the cast of professional dancers for the season in a press release Monday. Advertisement

Longtime hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return as presenters, with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke to sit on the judges panel.

Dance pros will include: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

The new season coincides with the 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

"This year Strictly marks two decades of entertaining the nation and we will be back with a bang in September as we celebrate in style with our incredible team both on and off screen," executive producer Sarah James said.

Season 22 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the fall. The BBC will also release a special for the 20th anniversary featuring "iconic performances" and interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers and judges.

Not included in the cast was Giovanni Pernice, a professional dancer on the show for nine seasons.

Pernice's Season 21 partner, actress Amanda Abbington, filed a complaint about Pernice's teaching methods with the BBC in May. Pernice has denied allegations of "abusive or threatening" behavior.