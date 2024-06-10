Trending
Melissa Etheridge spotlights female prisoners in trailer for new docuseries

By Annie Martin
"Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken" is coming to Paramount+ in July. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
June 10 (UPI) -- Melissa Etheridge shines a spotlight on female prisoners in the new docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken.

Paramount+ shared a trailer and July premiere date for the two-part documentary Monday.

I'm Not Broken follows Etheridge as she writes an original song inspired by letters sent by five female residents of the Topeka Correctional Facility in Kansas, a women's prison in her hometown.

"Having recently lost her son to opioids, Etheridge works to understand and interrupt the cycle of addition while connecting with these women who, so often, are forgotten by society," an official description reads.

The series explores themes of female incarceration, redemption, substance abuse, generational trauma, grief and healing.

In the trailer, Etheridge recounts how she grew up with the prison visible from her backyard. The singer-songwriter is seen performing her song for the women at a special concert.

"The best I can do is be a light that holds these people up and says, 'You Matter,'" she says in another scene.

Paramount+ announced the docuseries in April.

Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken is directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott and produced by Jonathan Lynch. The documentary premieres July 9 on Paramount+.

Etheridge announced the death of her son Beckett Cypher in May 2020. Beckett was 21.

