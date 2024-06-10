Trending
TV
June 10, 2024 / 4:13 PM

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in 'Man on Fire' series

By Annie Martin
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in a series remake of "Man on Fire." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 10 (UPI) -- Yahya Abul-Mateen II will star in the new series Man on Fire.

Netflix announced Monday that Abdul-Mateen, 37, will play John Creasy in the upcoming show.

Man on Fire is a thriller based on the A.J. Quinnell book series. The first novel, Man on Fire, was previously adapted as a 1987 film starring Scott Glenn and a 2004 remake with Denzel Washington.

The Netflix adaptation follows Creasy (Abdul-Mateen), a Special Forces soldier who "was known for surviving even the most desolate situations."

"John is now battling extreme PTSD and personal demons. As he attempts a fresh start, he'll find himself back in the (metaphorical) fire and fighting harder than ever," an official description reads.

Kyle Killen (Fear Street) serves as writer and showrunner, with Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) to direct Episodes 1 and 2. Killen, Caple and Abdul-Mateen will also executive produce.

Man on Fire will consist of eight episodes. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.

Abdul-Mateen's previous roles include Black Manta in the Aquaman movies and Doctor Manhattan on Watchmen. He also starred in the films Us, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Matrix Resurrections.

