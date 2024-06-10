1 of 3 | Zosia Mamet (L) and Saoirse-Monica Jackson star in the new series "The Decameron." Photo by Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Decameron. The streaming service shared a teaser for the show Monday featuring Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Tony Hale. Advertisement

The Decameron is based on the short story collection by 14th century Italian writer Giovanni Boccaccio.

The Netflix adaptation is a soapy historical comedy-drama that follows a group of nobles and their servants as they attempt to survive the Black Death, or bubonic plague, in 1348 Florence.

The preview teases sex and drama as the characters are seen reveling at "the party of the 14th century."

The Decameron hails from creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan.

The cast also includes Jessica Plummer, Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Douggie McMeekin and Tanya Reynolds.

Netflix previously shared first-look photos for the show in May.

The Decameron premieres July 25.