No Season 3 for Ansel Elgort's 'Tokyo Vice' on Max

June 8 (UPI) -- The producers of the crime drama, Tokyo Vice, have announced the show is not getting a third season on Max.
"Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way [creator] J.T. [Rogers] had always envisioned," creator J.T. Rogers and director Alan Poul said in a joint statement Saturday.