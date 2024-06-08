Advertisement
TV
June 8, 2024 / 1:52 PM

No Season 3 for Ansel Elgort's 'Tokyo Vice' on Max

By Karen Butler
Ansel Elgort's "Tokyo Vice" has been canceled after two seasons at Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ansel Elgort's "Tokyo Vice" has been canceled after two seasons at Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- The producers of the crime drama, Tokyo Vice, have announced the show is not getting a third season on Max.

"Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way [creator] J.T. [Rogers] had always envisioned," creator J.T. Rogers and director Alan Poul said in a joint statement Saturday.

Advertisement

"We're grateful not only to Max but to our partners Fifth Season, who sold the show around the world and made it a global success story. They were in the trenches with us always, guaranteeing that we could make the show we wanted to make."

Based on the true story of a U.S. journalist living in 1990s Japan and reporting on local gang activity, the show starred Ansel Elgort, Sho Kasamatsu, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller and Hideaki Itō.

Advertisement

It wrapped up its second season in April.

"From Tokyo Vice's richly written material to the gorgeously composed shots to the lived-in performances, the care and creativity of this enormously talented cast and crew shines in every frame of the show," the streaming service said.

"We thank J.T., Alan, Ansel, Ken, Fifth Season and Wowow for their partnership on this wholly unique modern noir thriller."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Animated 'Gremlins' series to return to Max this fall
TV // 2 hours ago
Animated 'Gremlins' series to return to Max this fall
June 8 (UPI) -- The animated series, "Gremlins: The Wild Batch," is set to premiere on Max this fall.
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
TV // 5 hours ago
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
June 8 (UPI) -- Dick Van Dyke became the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner in television history at a ceremony Friday night.
'The Upshaws' renewed, will end with Part 7
TV // 1 day ago
'The Upshaws' renewed, will end with Part 7
June 7 (UPI) -- "The Upshaws," a sitcom starring Mike Epps and Kim Fields, will return for a final season on Netflix.
'Arcane': Vi joins enforcers in Season 2 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Arcane': Vi joins enforcers in Season 2 teaser
June 7 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
Apple TV+ orders second season of 'Palm Royale'
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders second season of 'Palm Royale'
June 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed its comedy, "Palm Royale," for a second season.
Jensen Ackles to star in 'Countdown' series for Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
Jensen Ackles to star in 'Countdown' series for Prime Video
June 6 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Thursday that Jensen Ackles will star in "Countdown," a 13 episode mystery series from Derek Haas.
'TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' gets photos, September premiere date
TV // 2 days ago
'TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' gets photos, September premiere date
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol" will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in September.
'The Mallorca Files' Season 3 coming to Prime Video
TV // 2 days ago
'The Mallorca Files' Season 3 coming to Prime Video
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Mallorca Files," a British detective drama starring Elen Rhys and Julian Looman, will stream its third season on Prime Video.
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
TV // 2 days ago
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Zach Gilford says he has no trouble leaving behind the prolific serial killer he plays on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" when he goes home at the end of each day.
Anjelica Huston, Oliver Jackson-Cohen to headline BBC's next Agatha Christie mystery
TV // 2 days ago
Anjelica Huston, Oliver Jackson-Cohen to headline BBC's next Agatha Christie mystery
June 6 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that "Prizzi's Honor" Oscar winner Anjelica Huston and "Haunting of Hill House" actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen will headline its next Agatha Christie book adaptation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker
Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement