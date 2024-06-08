Advertisement
TV
June 8, 2024 / 2:43 PM / Updated at 2:58 PM

Pat Sajak bids farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 4 decades

By Karen Butler
Pat Sajak has hosted his final episode of "Wheel of Fortune." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Pat Sajak has hosted his final episode of "Wheel of Fortune." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

June 8 (UPI) -- The final episode of Wheel of Fortune featuring Pat Sajak as host aired Friday.

Sajak, 77, presided over the popular game show since 1981.

Advertisement

"It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game," Sajak said in the finale, which was taped in April.

"But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

Sajak announced his retirement a year ago and Ryan Seacrest, 49, was later named his successor.

Sajak's cohort Vanna White, 67, will be staying on the show with new episodes set to return in September.

Advertisement

She and Sajak have hosted more than 8,000 episodes of the game showover more than 40 years. White joined the show in 1982,

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with @WheelofFortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," Seacrest wrote on social media Friday.

"Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

Sajak will star in a revival of the play Prescription: Murder, which will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025, at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

No Season 3 for Ansel Elgort's 'Tokyo Vice' on Max
TV // 1 hour ago
No Season 3 for Ansel Elgort's 'Tokyo Vice' on Max
June 8 (UPI) -- The producers of the crime drama, "Tokyo Vice," have announced the show is not getting a third season on Max.
Animated 'Gremlins' series to return to Max this fall
TV // 4 hours ago
Animated 'Gremlins' series to return to Max this fall
June 8 (UPI) -- The animated series, "Gremlins: The Wild Batch," is set to premiere on Max this fall.
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
TV // 7 hours ago
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
June 8 (UPI) -- Dick Van Dyke became the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner in television history at a ceremony Friday night.
'The Upshaws' renewed, will end with Part 7
TV // 1 day ago
'The Upshaws' renewed, will end with Part 7
June 7 (UPI) -- "The Upshaws," a sitcom starring Mike Epps and Kim Fields, will return for a final season on Netflix.
'Arcane': Vi joins enforcers in Season 2 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Arcane': Vi joins enforcers in Season 2 teaser
June 7 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
Apple TV+ orders second season of 'Palm Royale'
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders second season of 'Palm Royale'
June 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed its comedy, "Palm Royale," for a second season.
Jensen Ackles to star in 'Countdown' series for Prime Video
TV // 2 days ago
Jensen Ackles to star in 'Countdown' series for Prime Video
June 6 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Thursday that Jensen Ackles will star in "Countdown," a 13 episode mystery series from Derek Haas.
'TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' gets photos, September premiere date
TV // 2 days ago
'TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' gets photos, September premiere date
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol" will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in September.
'The Mallorca Files' Season 3 coming to Prime Video
TV // 2 days ago
'The Mallorca Files' Season 3 coming to Prime Video
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Mallorca Files," a British detective drama starring Elen Rhys and Julian Looman, will stream its third season on Prime Video.
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
TV // 2 days ago
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Zach Gilford says he has no trouble leaving behind the prolific serial killer he plays on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" when he goes home at the end of each day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker
Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement