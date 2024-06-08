Pat Sajak bids farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 4 decades

1 of 3 | Pat Sajak has hosted his final episode of "Wheel of Fortune." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

June 8 (UPI) -- The final episode of Wheel of Fortune featuring Pat Sajak as host aired Friday. Sajak, 77, presided over the popular game show since 1981.

"It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game," Sajak said in the finale, which was taped in April.

"But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

Sajak announced his retirement a year ago and Ryan Seacrest, 49, was later named his successor.

Sajak's cohort Vanna White, 67, will be staying on the show with new episodes set to return in September.

She and Sajak have hosted more than 8,000 episodes of the game showover more than 40 years. White joined the show in 1982,

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with @WheelofFortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," Seacrest wrote on social media Friday.

"Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

Sajak will star in a revival of the play Prescription: Murder, which will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025, at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre.

