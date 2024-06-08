Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys

1 of 5 | Dick Van Dyke won a Daytime Emmy at the age of 98 Friday night. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Mary Poppins, Bye Bye Birdie and The Dick Van Dyke Show legend Dick Van Dyke became the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner in television history at a ceremony Friday night. The 98-year-old actor won the prize for Best Guest Performance on a Daytime Drama for his work on Days of Our Lives. Advertisement

General Hospital was voted Best Drama and its cast member Robert Gossett Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. The soap opera also won Emmys for writing and directing.

The Kelly Clarkson Show earned the honor for Best Daytime Talk Show, Be My Guest with Ina Garten picked up the trophy for Best Culinary Show and Entertainment Tonight won for Best Entertainment News Show.

The Young and the Restless co-stars Michelle Stafford and Courtney Hope were deemed Best Actress and Supporting Actress in a Drama, while The Bold and the Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye won for Best Actor in a Drama.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa took home the trophy for Best Talk Show Hosts for Live with Kelly & Mark, and Entertainment Tonight co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner won for Best Daily Daytime Personality.

Advertisement

Frazier and Turner emceed the awards gala at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

"Tonight, we celebrated the remarkable achievements of daytime television's finest," Adam Sharp, president and CEO of National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said in a press release after the event.

"Our broadcast was filled with unforgettable moments, including the recognition of Melody Thomas Scott and Edward J. Scott, shining examples of the enduring legacy and exceptional contributions within our industry."