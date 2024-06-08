Advertisement
TV
June 8, 2024 / 8:10 AM

Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson, 'General Hospital' win top Daytime Emmys

By Karen Butler
Dick Van Dyke won a Daytime Emmy at the age of 98 Friday night. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
1 of 5 | Dick Van Dyke won a Daytime Emmy at the age of 98 Friday night. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Mary Poppins, Bye Bye Birdie and The Dick Van Dyke Show legend Dick Van Dyke became the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner in television history at a ceremony Friday night.

The 98-year-old actor won the prize for Best Guest Performance on a Daytime Drama for his work on Days of Our Lives.

Advertisement

General Hospital was voted Best Drama and its cast member Robert Gossett Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. The soap opera also won Emmys for writing and directing.

The Kelly Clarkson Show earned the honor for Best Daytime Talk Show, Be My Guest with Ina Garten picked up the trophy for Best Culinary Show and Entertainment Tonight won for Best Entertainment News Show.

The Young and the Restless co-stars Michelle Stafford and Courtney Hope were deemed Best Actress and Supporting Actress in a Drama, while The Bold and the Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye won for Best Actor in a Drama.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa took home the trophy for Best Talk Show Hosts for Live with Kelly & Mark, and Entertainment Tonight co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner won for Best Daily Daytime Personality.

Advertisement

Frazier and Turner emceed the awards gala at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

"Tonight, we celebrated the remarkable achievements of daytime television's finest," Adam Sharp, president and CEO of National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said in a press release after the event.

"Our broadcast was filled with unforgettable moments, including the recognition of Melody Thomas Scott and Edward J. Scott, shining examples of the enduring legacy and exceptional contributions within our industry."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Upshaws' renewed, will end with Part 7
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Upshaws' renewed, will end with Part 7
June 7 (UPI) -- "The Upshaws," a sitcom starring Mike Epps and Kim Fields, will return for a final season on Netflix.
'Arcane': Vi joins enforcers in Season 2 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Arcane': Vi joins enforcers in Season 2 teaser
June 7 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
Apple TV+ orders second season of 'Palm Royale'
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders second season of 'Palm Royale'
June 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed its comedy, "Palm Royale," for a second season.
Jensen Ackles to star in 'Countdown' series for Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
Jensen Ackles to star in 'Countdown' series for Prime Video
June 6 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Thursday that Jensen Ackles will star in "Countdown," a 13 episode mystery series from Derek Haas.
'TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' gets photos, September premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' gets photos, September premiere date
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol" will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in September.
'The Mallorca Files' Season 3 coming to Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
'The Mallorca Files' Season 3 coming to Prime Video
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Mallorca Files," a British detective drama starring Elen Rhys and Julian Looman, will stream its third season on Prime Video.
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
TV // 1 day ago
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Zach Gilford says he has no trouble leaving behind the prolific serial killer he plays on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" when he goes home at the end of each day.
Anjelica Huston, Oliver Jackson-Cohen to headline BBC's next Agatha Christie mystery
TV // 2 days ago
Anjelica Huston, Oliver Jackson-Cohen to headline BBC's next Agatha Christie mystery
June 6 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that "Prizzi's Honor" Oscar winner Anjelica Huston and "Haunting of Hill House" actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen will headline its next Agatha Christie book adaptation.
Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini set as Season 27 coaches of 'The Voice'
TV // 2 days ago
Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini set as Season 27 coaches of 'The Voice'
June 6 (UPI) -- NBC has confirmed Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini will be coaches on "The Voice" for the Spring 2025 season of the singing competition series.
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
TV // 4 days ago
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Clipped" stars Ed O'Neill and Cleopatra Coleman, creator Gina Welch and Executive Producer/"Sterling Affairs" podcast creator Ramona Shelburne discuss the series about the Clippers scandal of 2014.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker
Famous birthdays for June 8: Gabby Giffords, Kathy Baker
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
Zach Gilford says his 'Criminal Minds' killer doesn't go home with him
Ariana Grande performs on 'Tonight Show,' releases 'Boy is Mine' music video
Ariana Grande performs on 'Tonight Show,' releases 'Boy is Mine' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement