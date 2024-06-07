'The Upshaws' renewed, will end with Part 7

1 of 3 | Mike Epps plays Bennie Upshaw on "The Upshaws." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- The Upshaws will return for a final season on Netflix. The streaming service announced Friday that it renewed the series for Part 7.

The Upshaws is a sitcom created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes. The show follows Bennie (Mike Epps) and Regina Upshaw (Kim Fields), a Black working-class couple living with their children in Indianapolis.

The cast also includes Sykes as Regina's sister Lucretia, Jermelle Simon as Bennie Jr., Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, Journey Christine as Maya and Diamond Lyons as Kelvin, Bennie's son with another woman, Tasha (Gabrielle Dennis).

Part 5, which was released in April, ended with Lucretia (Sykes) and her fiancé, Frank (Lamont Thompson), moving to Atlanta and Tasha (Dennis) moving in with the Upshaws.

Part 6 will premiere in early 2025 and follow the Upshaws as they continue "to ride life's ups and downs: new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises," according to Netflix's Tudum.

Part 7 will also debut in 2025.

"A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season. We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell," Sykes said.

The Upshaws originally premiered on Netflix in 2021.