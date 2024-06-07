June 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Arcane Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Thursday as part of its Next on Netflix Animation preview.

Arcane is an animated series based on the video game League of Legends. The show follows Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

The teaser shows Vi (Steinfeld) join her friend and love interest Caitlyn (Katie Leung) on the enforcers, the Piltover police force.

"We've got a few surprises of our own," Caitlyn is heard saying.

Netflix included the caption "Piltover's finest, on the case."

Fans speculated that the red-haired girl who appears alongside Vi and Caitlyn is an older Ren, the daughter of Marcus in Season 1, possibly hinting at a time jump in the new season.

Netflix shared a poster for Season 2 earlier this week that shows Jinx embracing a horrified-looking Vi.

The streaming service previously released a teaser that shows Singed (Brett Tucker) appearing to create the monstrous character Warwick.

Arcane is developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

The voice cast also includes Kevin Alejandro (Jayce), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Toks Olagundoye (Mel) and Jason Spisak (Silco).

Arcane Season 2 will premiere in November.