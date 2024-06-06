Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 6, 2024 / 7:02 AM

Anjelica Huston, Oliver Jackson-Cohen to headline BBC's next Agatha Christie mystery

By Karen Butler
Anjelica Huston is set to star in the BBC's murder-mystery drama, "Towards Zero." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Anjelica Huston is set to star in the BBC's murder-mystery drama, "Towards Zero." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that Prizzi's Honor Oscar winner Anjelica Huston and Haunting of Hill House actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen will headline its next Agatha Christie book adaptation.

"I have long been a fan of Agatha Christie and the murder-mystery genre and always love the opportunity to film in England," Huston, who was born in Los Angeles and spent most of her childhood in Ireland, said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"I am thrilled to be working with director Sam Yates and this wonderful cast, and excited to play the clever and dignified Camilla, Lady Tressilian."

The three-part adaptation of Towards Zero is already being filmed in and around Bristol and on the Devon coast.

The miniseries' script was penned by Rachel Bennette and is being directed by Sam Yates.

"England, 1936. After a scandalous celebrity divorce, British tennis star Nevile Strange (Jackson-Cohen) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull's Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Huston)," a synopsis said.

Advertisement

"With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile's new wife Kay (Mimi Keene), tensions are running high," the summary added. "Add to this a long-suffering lady's companion, a mysterious gentleman's valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder."

The ensemble also includes Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Jack Farthing, Khalil Gharbia, Adam Hugill, Clarke Peters, Matthew Rhys and Anjana Vasan.

2023's Murder is Easy, also based on a Christie mystery, was one of the BBC's most watched new dramas, averaging about 7 million viewers across the two episodes.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini set as Season 27 coaches of 'The Voice'
TV // 2 minutes ago
Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini set as Season 27 coaches of 'The Voice'
June 6 (UPI) -- NBC has confirmed Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini will be coaches on "The Voice" for the Spring 2025 season of the singing competition series.
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
TV // 2 days ago
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Clipped" stars Ed O'Neill and Cleopatra Coleman, creator Gina Welch and Executive Producer/"Sterling Affairs" podcast creator Ramona Shelburne discuss the series about the Clippers scandal of 2014.
Marion Cotillard joins 'Morning Show' Season 4
TV // 14 hours ago
Marion Cotillard joins 'Morning Show' Season 4
June 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that "The Morning Show" has cast Marion Cotillard in a role for Season 4.
'The Traitors': Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause among Season 3 cast
TV // 17 hours ago
'The Traitors': Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause among Season 3 cast
June 5 (UPI) -- Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Bob the Drag Queen, Sam Asghari, Wells Adams and other stars will compete on the Peacock series "The Traitors."
'Emily in Paris': Emily gets close to Gabriel, Alfie in Season 4 photos
TV // 18 hours ago
'Emily in Paris': Emily gets close to Gabriel, Alfie in Season 4 photos
June 5 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a romantic-comedy drama starring Lily Collins, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+
TV // 19 hours ago
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+
June 5 (UPI) -- "Criminal Minds: Evolution," a revival of "Criminal Minds" starring Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster, will return for a third season on Paramount+.
'Dexter' prequel casts young Maria, Angel and Vince
TV // 19 hours ago
'Dexter' prequel casts young Maria, Angel and Vince
June 5 (UPI) -- James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson have joined the cast of the Showtime series "Dexter: Original Sin."
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria announce TLC reality series
TV // 20 hours ago
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria announce TLC reality series
June 5 (UPI) -- "The Baldwins," a new show following Alec Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children, is coming to TLC.
Matt Smith thinks Daemon Targaryen would beat Jon Snow in fight
TV // 21 hours ago
Matt Smith thinks Daemon Targaryen would beat Jon Snow in fight
June 5 (UPI) -- Matt Smith discussed a theoretical fight between Daemon Targaryen and Jon Snow, as well as "House of the Dragon" Season 2 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'That '90s Show': Leia, Nate navigate 'web of lies' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'That '90s Show': Leia, Nate navigate 'web of lies' in Season 2 trailer
June 4 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show," a sequel to "That '70s Show," will return for a second season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
Famous birthdays for June 5: Pete Wentz, Nick Kroll
Famous birthdays for June 5: Pete Wentz, Nick Kroll
Cillian Murphy to return in 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Cillian Murphy to return in 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement