June 6 (UPI) -- NBC has confirmed Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine and country music star Kelsea Ballerini will be coaches on The Voice for the Spring 2025 season of the singing competition series. They join the previously announced John Legend and Michael Buble on the panel for Season 27. Advertisement

Season 26 is to premiere this fall with Buble, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani in the coaches' chairs.

Asher HaVon was crowned the Season 25 winner in May.

The coaches for that season were Legend, McEntire, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay.