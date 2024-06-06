Trending
TV
June 6, 2024 / 1:08 PM

'TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol' gets photos, September premiere date

By Annie Martin
Norman Reedus returns as Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol." Photo courtesy of AMC
1 of 2 | Norman Reedus returns as Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol." Photo courtesy of AMC

June 6 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol is coming to AMC in September.

The network shared photos and a premiere date, Sept. 29, for the new season Thursday.

The Book of Carol is the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, a spinoff and sequel to the AMC series The Walking Dead.

The show centers on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), who washes ashore in France with no memory of how he got there. Melissa McBride will reprise Carol Peletier in Season 2.

Teasers for the season show Carol (McBride) searching for Daryl (Reedus).

Carol and Daryl "both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future."

Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain levi and Eriq Ebouaney also star.

The Book of Carol is executive produced by Reedus, McBride, showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimpel, Greg Nicotero and Angela Kang.

The season will air on AMC and also be available to stream on AMC+.

