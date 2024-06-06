Jensen Ackles to star in 'Countdown' series for Prime Video

1 of 2 | Jensen Ackles will lead the Prime Video series "Countdown." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Thursday that it has ordered the new series Countdown. Jensen Ackles will star. Derek Haas developed the show for Ackles. Both have deals with Amazon MGM Studios. Advertisement

Ackles will play LAPD office Mark Meachum who joins "a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement." Together, that task force investigates a broad daylight murder over 13 episodes.

Ackles worked with Prime Video on The Boys Season 3, playing Soldier Boy. He said that experience encouraged him to sign up for another Prime show.

"I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown," Ackles said in a statement. "I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life."

Prior to The Boys, Ackles spent 15 seasons on The CW's Supernatural. Ackles also produced and narrated the prequel The Winchesters which ran for one season.

Ackles recently guest starred on Tracker as Colter Shaw's (Justin Hartley) brother, Russell.