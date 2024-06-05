1 of 3 | Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen on "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Matt Smith thinks his House of the Dragon character, Daemon Targaryen, would beat Jon Snow from Game of Thrones in a fight. The 41-year-old actor discussed the theoretical fight during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Advertisement

Smith plays Daemon Targaryen, an ancestor of Jon Snow, on House of the Dragon, a fantasy drama based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. Kit Harington portrayed Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire book series.

On The Tonight Show, Smith said Daemon's dragon, Caraxes, would give him a definite edge over Jon Snow.

"I've got a a dragon," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Listen, I have a lot of respect... for Jon Snow. Jon Snow is a bad boy, don't get me wrong. Kit Harington, lovely man, lovely guy. I have a lot of respect. But don't get it twisted. I would [expletive] those brothers up, mate."

Smith also teased House of the Dragon Season 2 on The Tonight Show. The series will return for a second season June 16 on HBO and Max.

"Well, there a lot of rifts within the family, as you'd expect. And I think grief -- there's a lot of grief kind of flying around, basically, Jimmy," Smith told Fallon. "And I think that makes people act strange. And so people are acting and reacting, you know, in a very Targaryen way."

"There's a lot of blood, a lot of danger, a lot of madness, just, you know, a load of maniacs in blond wigs," he added.

House of the Dragon centers on the Dance of the Dragons, a war of succession in the Targaryen family. HBO released a trailer for Season 2 in May that teases the mounting conflict between the Greens, led by Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and his mother, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and the Blacks, headed by Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon.