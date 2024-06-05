Trending
June 5, 2024 / 9:41 AM

Matt Smith thinks Daemon Targaryen would beat Jon Snow in fight

By Annie Martin
Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen on "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
June 5 (UPI) -- Matt Smith thinks his House of the Dragon character, Daemon Targaryen, would beat Jon Snow from Game of Thrones in a fight.

The 41-year-old actor discussed the theoretical fight during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Smith plays Daemon Targaryen, an ancestor of Jon Snow, on House of the Dragon, a fantasy drama based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. Kit Harington portrayed Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire book series.

On The Tonight Show, Smith said Daemon's dragon, Caraxes, would give him a definite edge over Jon Snow.

"I've got a a dragon," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Listen, I have a lot of respect... for Jon Snow. Jon Snow is a bad boy, don't get me wrong. Kit Harington, lovely man, lovely guy. I have a lot of respect. But don't get it twisted. I would [expletive] those brothers up, mate."

Smith also teased House of the Dragon Season 2 on The Tonight Show. The series will return for a second season June 16 on HBO and Max.

"Well, there a lot of rifts within the family, as you'd expect. And I think grief -- there's a lot of grief kind of flying around, basically, Jimmy," Smith told Fallon. "And I think that makes people act strange. And so people are acting and reacting, you know, in a very Targaryen way."

"There's a lot of blood, a lot of danger, a lot of madness, just, you know, a load of maniacs in blond wigs," he added.

House of the Dragon centers on the Dance of the Dragons, a war of succession in the Targaryen family. HBO released a trailer for Season 2 in May that teases the mounting conflict between the Greens, led by Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and his mother, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and the Blacks, headed by Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon.

