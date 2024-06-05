Trending
June 5, 2024

'Dexter' prequel casts young Maria, Angel and Vince

By Annie Martin
Christina Milian will play a young Maria LaGuerta on "Dexter: Original Sin." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Christina Milian will play a young Maria LaGuerta on "Dexter: Original Sin." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

June 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ with Showtime is adding four to the cast of Dexter: Original Sin.

The network announced in a press release Wednesday that James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson will have starring roles in upcoming series.

Dexter: Original Sin is a prequel to the Showtime series Dexter, which had an eight-season run from 2006 to 2013. The original show starred Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, a vigilante serial killer.

Showtime previously announced that Patrick Gibson will play a young Dexter in the prequel. Christian Slater will portray Harry Morgan, a homicide detective and Dexter's adoptive father, with Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, Dexter's younger sister.

Martinez, Milian, Shimizu and Wilson will play members of the Miami Metro Police Department:

Martinez (Love, Victor) will play a young Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart. David Zayas portrayed the character in the original show.

Milian (Step Up: High Water) has been cast as Maria LaGuerta (Lauren Vélez in the original), Miami Metro's first female homicide detective.

Shimizu (The Blacklist) will portray Vince Masuka (C.S. Lee in the original), a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter (Gibson).

Wilson (Good Girls) has been cast as the new character Bobby Watt, Harry's (Slater) longtime partner and confidant.

Dexter: Original Sin takes place in Miami in 1991, 15 years before the beginning of Dexter. The show follows a young Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer.

"With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department," an official synopsis reads.

Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner. Phillips was the showrunner and executive producer on the original show.

Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes and air on Showtime. The series will also stream on Paramount+.

