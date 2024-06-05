Trending
TV
June 5, 2024 / 11:40 AM

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

By Annie Martin
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" will return for a third season on Paramount+. Photo by Michael Yarish/Paramount+
1 of 2 | "Criminal Minds: Evolution" will return for a third season on Paramount+. Photo by Michael Yarish/Paramount+

June 5 (UPI) -- Criminal Minds: Evolution will return for a third season on Paramount+.

The streaming service announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the series ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a revival of Criminal Minds starring Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, A.J. Cook, Ryan-James Hatanaka and Adam Rodriguez.

The police procedural crime drama follows the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) as they investigate a network of serial killers.

Season 3 will begin production later this year.

Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered on Paramount+ in 2022 and will return for a second season Thursday.

In Season 2, the BAU investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star.

"As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Gilford) negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences," an official synopsis reads.

Clark Gregg, Felicity Huffman, Liana Liberato, Paul F. Tompkins, Tuc Watkins and Brian White will appear as guest stars in Season 2.

The original Criminal Minds had a 15-season run on CBS from 2005 to 2020. Original executive producer Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer on the revival.

