TV
June 5, 2024 / 10:48 AM

Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria announce TLC reality series

By Annie Martin
"The Baldwins," a new show following Alec Baldwin (L), his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children, is coming to TLC. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 3 | "The Baldwins," a new show following Alec Baldwin (L), his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children, is coming to TLC. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, have landed their own TLC reality series.

The 66-year-old actor and Hilaria, 40, announced the new show The Baldwins on Tuesday.

The couple shared the news alongside a video featuring their seven children together: Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Maria, 3, and Ilaria, 19 months.

Baldwin also has a daughter, Ireland, 28, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In the teaser, Hilaria says, "We have an announcement to make," leading Baldwin to respond, "Good god, no" at the prospect of another pregnancy. Hilaria then assures him, "No, definitely no! We're done having kids."

The Baldwins will invite audiences into the family's home "to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy" of their life together.

The show will premiere on TLC in 2025.

The announcement follows news that the judge presiding over Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case has denied the actor's request to dismiss the charge. Baldwin is expected to stand trial again in July for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.

