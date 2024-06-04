Trending
June 4, 2024

'Love Island USA' unveils Season 6 cast

By Annie Martin
"Love Island USA" Season 6 will feature 10 new contestants and premiere on Peacock in June. Photo courtesy of Peacock
June 4 (UPI) -- Peacock is introducing the stars of Love Island USA Season 6.

The streaming service unveiled 10 new contestants Tuesday ahead of the season's premiere this month.

Love Island USA is a dating reality show featuring a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live together in isolation at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.

Season 6 will be set in Fiji at a brand-new vibrant villa that includes "a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway."

"Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, new couples' challenges and even a few surprise guests," an official description reads.

The Season 6 contestants are:

Hannah Smith, 26, a bottle server from Charlotte, N.C.

JaNa Craig, 27, a day trader from Las Vegas

Kaylor Martin, 22, a grad student from Connellsville, Pa.

Leah Kateb, 24, a college student from Bell Canyon, Calif.

Serena Page, 24, a media planner from Los Angeles

Aaron Evans, 26, a deck hand from North Devon, U.K.

Coye Simmons, 28, a school district unit director from Winston-Salem, N.C.

Kendall Washington, 27, a territory manager in medical device sales from Dallas

Kordell Beckham, 21, an aircraft fueler and model from Dallas

Robert Rausch, 25, a snake wrangler from Florence, Ala.

Evans previously won The Traitors UK Season 1, while Rausch was a contestant in Love Island USA Season 5.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will host the season, with Iain Stirling to return as narrator.

Season 6 will premiere June 11 on Peacock. The Love Island Aftersun weekly after-show will stream Saturdays.

