June 4 (UPI) -- Peacock is introducing the stars of Love Island USA Season 6.
The streaming service unveiled 10 new contestants Tuesday ahead of the season's premiere this month.
Love Island USA is a dating reality show featuring a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live together in isolation at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.
Season 6 will be set in Fiji at a brand-new vibrant villa that includes "a spicy Casa Amor and an unforgettable Hideaway."
"Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, new couples' challenges and even a few surprise guests," an official description reads.
The Season 6 contestants are:
Hannah Smith, 26, a bottle server from Charlotte, N.C.
JaNa Craig, 27, a day trader from Las Vegas
Kaylor Martin, 22, a grad student from Connellsville, Pa.
Leah Kateb, 24, a college student from Bell Canyon, Calif.
Serena Page, 24, a media planner from Los Angeles
Aaron Evans, 26, a deck hand from North Devon, U.K.
Coye Simmons, 28, a school district unit director from Winston-Salem, N.C.
Kendall Washington, 27, a territory manager in medical device sales from Dallas
Kordell Beckham, 21, an aircraft fueler and model from Dallas
Robert Rausch, 25, a snake wrangler from Florence, Ala.
Evans previously won The Traitors UK Season 1, while Rausch was a contestant in Love Island USA Season 5.
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will host the season, with Iain Stirling to return as narrator.
Season 6 will premiere June 11 on Peacock. The Love Island Aftersun weekly after-show will stream Saturdays.