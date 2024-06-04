Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 4, 2024 / 11:00 AM

'Land of Women' trailer: Eva Longoria stars in Apple TV+ dramedy

By Annie Martin
"Land of Women," a new series based on the Sandra Barneda novel, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | "Land of Women," a new series based on the Sandra Barneda novel, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 4 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new show Land of Women.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Eva Longoria.

Advertisement

Land of Women is a comedy-drama based on the Sandra Barneda novel La tierra de las mujeres.

The show follows Gala (Longoria), a well-to-do New Yorker who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people.

"With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to her mother's hometown in northern Spain -- a place that Julia fled 50 years ago -- to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths," an official synopsis reads.

Land of Women is created by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira and Paula Fernández, and directed by Carlos Sedes.

The show is produced by Bambú Producciones and executive produced by Longoria, Campos, Neira, Sedes, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector and Sandra Condito.

Advertisement

Land of Women will consist of six episodes and have a two-episode premiere June 26 on Apple TV+.

The show will mark Longoria's first series regular role since Telenovela. The actress and producer is also known for playing Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
TV // 7 hours ago
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Clipped" stars Ed O'Neill and Cleopatra Coleman, creator Gina Welch and Executive Producer/"Sterling Affairs" podcast creator Ramona Shelburne discuss the series about the Clippers scandal of 2014.
Bluey, Bingo dance in teaser for 'Bluey Minisodes'
TV // 23 hours ago
Bluey, Bingo dance in teaser for 'Bluey Minisodes'
June 3 (UPI) -- "Bluey Minisodes," a series of new animated "Bluey" shorts, will premiere on Disney+ in July.
'WondLa' trailer brings Tony DiTerlizzi book series to life
TV // 1 day ago
'WondLa' trailer brings Tony DiTerlizzi book series to life
June 3 (UPI) -- "WondLa," an animated series featuring the voices of Jeanine Mason and Teri Hatcher, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Snowpiercer': Till, Ben encounter enemies in Season 4 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Snowpiercer': Till, Ben encounter enemies in Season 4 teaser
June 3 (UPI) -- Post-apocalyptic thriller series "Snowpiercer" will return for a fourth and final season on AMC.
'Bridgerton': Penelope keeps secrets in Season 3, Part 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Bridgerton': Penelope keeps secrets in Season 3, Part 2 trailer
June 3 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, will return with new episodes on Netflix in June.
'Arcane' Season 2 gets poster, November release date
TV // 1 day ago
'Arcane' Season 2 gets poster, November release date
June 3 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Apples Never Fall' to get U.K. premiere on BBC
TV // 1 day ago
'Apples Never Fall' to get U.K. premiere on BBC
June 3 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to air the star-studded U.S. miniseries, "Apples Never Fall," later this year>
'Suits' Season 9 set for July 1 Netflix premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'Suits' Season 9 set for July 1 Netflix premiere
June 2 (UPI) -- Legal drama Suits Season 9 is set to premiere on Netflix July 1.
'Tomb Raider' animated series set for Oct. 10 debut on Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
'Tomb Raider' animated series set for Oct. 10 debut on Netflix
June 1 (UPI) -- "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft," a new animated series, is set to debut Oct. 10 on Netflix.
'Outlander' Season 7B to premiere on Nov. 22
TV // 2 days ago
'Outlander' Season 7B to premiere on Nov. 22
June 1 (UPI) -- The second half of "Outlander" Season 7 is set to premiere on Nov. 22, Starz announced on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Janis Paige, star of Broadway's 'The Pajama Game,' dies at 101
Janis Paige, star of Broadway's 'The Pajama Game,' dies at 101
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell concert tour
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell concert tour
Famous birthdays for June 4: Michelle Phillips, Theo Rossi
Famous birthdays for June 4: Michelle Phillips, Theo Rossi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement