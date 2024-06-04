1 of 3 | "Land of Women," a new series based on the Sandra Barneda novel, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 4 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new show Land of Women. The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Eva Longoria. Advertisement

Land of Women is a comedy-drama based on the Sandra Barneda novel La tierra de las mujeres.

The show follows Gala (Longoria), a well-to-do New Yorker who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people.

"With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to her mother's hometown in northern Spain -- a place that Julia fled 50 years ago -- to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths," an official synopsis reads.

Land of Women is created by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira and Paula Fernández, and directed by Carlos Sedes.

The show is produced by Bambú Producciones and executive produced by Longoria, Campos, Neira, Sedes, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector and Sandra Condito.

Advertisement

Land of Women will consist of six episodes and have a two-episode premiere June 26 on Apple TV+.

The show will mark Longoria's first series regular role since Telenovela. The actress and producer is also known for playing Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives.