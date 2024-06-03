Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 3, 2024 / 11:56 AM

'WondLa' trailer brings Tony DiTerlizzi book series to life

By Annie Martin
"WondLa, an animated series based on the Tony DiTerlizzi book series, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
"WondLa, an animated series based on the Tony DiTerlizzi book series, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 3 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series WondLa.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Monday featuring the voices of Jeanine Mason and (Roswell, New Mexico) and Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives).

Advertisement

WondLa is an animated series based on The Search for WondLa book series by Tony DiTerlizzi.

The show follows Eva (Mason), a curious, enthusiastic and spirited teenager being raised in a state-of-the-art underground bunker by Muthr (Hatcher), a robot caretaker.

"On her 16th birthday, an attack on Eva's bunker forces her onto the Earth's surface, which is now inhabited by aliens and covered with otherworldly fauna, and there are no other humans to be found. In fact, it's no longer called Earth, but Orbona," an official description reads.

Eva meets Otto (Brad Garrett), a lovable giant waterbear with whom Eva shares telepathic powers, and Rovender (Gary Anthony Williams), a cantankerous alien with a troubled past. The pair join Eva as she leads the team on a dangerous quest to find humans, her home and her true destiny.

The voice cast also includes Chiké Okonkwo as Besteel, D.C. Douglas as Omnipod and Alan Tudyk as Cadmus Pryde.

Advertisement

WondLa is executive produced by DiTerlizzi and Bobs Gannaway, who also serves as showrunner. The show is envisioned as a trilogy, with Season 1 to consist of seven episodes and premiere June 28 on Apple TV+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bluey, Bingo dance in teaser for 'Bluey Minisodes'
TV // 30 minutes ago
Bluey, Bingo dance in teaser for 'Bluey Minisodes'
June 3 (UPI) -- "Bluey Minisodes," a series of new animated "Bluey" shorts, will premiere on Disney+ in July.
'Snowpiercer': Till, Ben encounter enemies in Season 4 teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'Snowpiercer': Till, Ben encounter enemies in Season 4 teaser
June 3 (UPI) -- Post-apocalyptic thriller series "Snowpiercer" will return for a fourth and final season on AMC.
'Bridgerton': Penelope keeps secrets in Season 3, Part 2 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Bridgerton': Penelope keeps secrets in Season 3, Part 2 trailer
June 3 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, will return with new episodes on Netflix in June.
'Arcane' Season 2 gets poster, November release date
TV // 4 hours ago
'Arcane' Season 2 gets poster, November release date
June 3 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Apples Never Fall' to get U.K. premiere on BBC
TV // 5 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall' to get U.K. premiere on BBC
June 3 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to air the star-studded U.S. miniseries, "Apples Never Fall," later this year>
'Suits' Season 9 set for July 1 Netflix premiere
TV // 22 hours ago
'Suits' Season 9 set for July 1 Netflix premiere
June 2 (UPI) -- Legal drama Suits Season 9 is set to premiere on Netflix July 1.
'Tomb Raider' animated series set for Oct. 10 debut on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Tomb Raider' animated series set for Oct. 10 debut on Netflix
June 1 (UPI) -- "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft," a new animated series, is set to debut Oct. 10 on Netflix.
'Outlander' Season 7B to premiere on Nov. 22
TV // 2 days ago
'Outlander' Season 7B to premiere on Nov. 22
June 1 (UPI) -- The second half of "Outlander" Season 7 is set to premiere on Nov. 22, Starz announced on Saturday.
Charlie Hunnam to star in new Prime Video series 'Criminal'
TV // 2 days ago
Charlie Hunnam to star in new Prime Video series 'Criminal'
June 1 (UPI) -- Charlie Hunnam has signed on to star in a new Prime Video series called "Criminal."
'Pachinko' Season 2 gets photo, August premiere date
TV // 3 days ago
'Pachinko' Season 2 gets photo, August premiere date
May 31 (UPI) -- "Pachinko," a drama series following four generations of a Korean family, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
ABBA reunites for Swedish knighthood
ABBA reunites for Swedish knighthood
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell concert tour
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell concert tour
Famous birthdays for June 3: Kerry King, Anne Winters
Famous birthdays for June 3: Kerry King, Anne Winters
'Suits' Season 9 set for July 1 Netflix premiere
'Suits' Season 9 set for July 1 Netflix premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement