"WondLa, an animated series based on the Tony DiTerlizzi book series, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 3 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series WondLa. The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Monday featuring the voices of Jeanine Mason and (Roswell, New Mexico) and Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives). Advertisement

WondLa is an animated series based on The Search for WondLa book series by Tony DiTerlizzi.

The show follows Eva (Mason), a curious, enthusiastic and spirited teenager being raised in a state-of-the-art underground bunker by Muthr (Hatcher), a robot caretaker.

"On her 16th birthday, an attack on Eva's bunker forces her onto the Earth's surface, which is now inhabited by aliens and covered with otherworldly fauna, and there are no other humans to be found. In fact, it's no longer called Earth, but Orbona," an official description reads.

Eva meets Otto (Brad Garrett), a lovable giant waterbear with whom Eva shares telepathic powers, and Rovender (Gary Anthony Williams), a cantankerous alien with a troubled past. The pair join Eva as she leads the team on a dangerous quest to find humans, her home and her true destiny.

The voice cast also includes Chiké Okonkwo as Besteel, D.C. Douglas as Omnipod and Alan Tudyk as Cadmus Pryde.

WondLa is executive produced by DiTerlizzi and Bobs Gannaway, who also serves as showrunner. The show is envisioned as a trilogy, with Season 1 to consist of seven episodes and premiere June 28 on Apple TV+.