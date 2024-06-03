1 of 4 | "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, will return with new episodes on Netflix in June. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Monday featuring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. Advertisement

Bridgerton is a period drama based on the Julia Quinn book series. The show follows the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings living with their mother in Regency-era London.

Season 3 focuses on the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Coughlan). Part 1 ended with the longtime friends getting engaged.

In the Season 3 trailer, Penelope struggles to keep her big secret from Colin -- that she is the writer behind Lady Whistledown, the anonymous gossip columnist spilling society secrets in her newsletter.

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) also reacts to Penelope and Colin's engagement, threatening to tell Colin the truth about Lady Whistledown if Penelope does not.

"Until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you," Eloise (Jessie) tells her former friend.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 will premiere June 13 on Netflix.

The Season 3 cast also features Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Jessica Madsen, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey.