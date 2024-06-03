June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for Arcane Season 2.

The streaming service shared a poster and November release date for the season Sunday.

Arcane is an animated series inspired by the video game League of Legends. The show follows Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

The Season 2 poster shows Jinx embracing a horrified-looking Vi.

"Nothing ever stays dead," the caption reads.

The image is the reverse of the Season 1 poster, which showed Vi comforting a young Jinx, then known as Powder.

Netflix shared a Season 2 teaser in January that shows Singed (Brett Tucker) undergoing a blood transfusion to create "a nightmarish augmentation." The silhouette of the monster appears to be the character Warwick.

Arcane is developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

Season 1 premiered in November 2021 and also featured the characters Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), Caitlyn (Katie Leung), Viktor (Harry Lloyd), Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) and Silco (Jason Spisak).