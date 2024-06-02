'Suits' Season 9 set for July 1 Netflix premiere

Left to right, "Suits" stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Rick Hoffman arrive on the red carpet at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group Upfront at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Season 9 will be available to stream on Netflix July 1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Legal drama Suits Season 9 is set to premiere on Netflix July 1. The show stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull and Abigail Spencer. Advertisement

It ran for nine seasons on USA Network, then reruns of the first eight seasons became a huge hit when they began streaming on Netflix in 2023.

Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, starred in the first seven seasons of the series.

Order in the court! Suits Season 9 is coming to Netflix July 1st. https://t.co/GmP2BWedPm— Netflix (@netflix) June 2, 2024

"The final season of Suits centers on the evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey (Macht). After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn't want to lose the person who's most important to him: Donna (Rafferty)," a synopsis said.

Advertisement

"Season 9 follows the legendary lawyer and COO as they balance their relationship with work and fight to salvage the firm's tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Alex Williams (Hill), Katrina Bennett (Schull), and Samantha. As the season progresses, the core characters' personal lives are explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be."