Advertisement
TV
June 1, 2024 / 12:30 PM

'Outlander' Season 7B to premiere on Nov. 22

By Karen Butler
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan return for the second part of "Outlander" Season 7 on Nov. 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan return for the second part of "Outlander" Season 7 on Nov. 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The second half of Outlander Season 7 is set to premiere on Nov. 22, Starz announced on Saturday.

Production has already begun on the 10-episode eighth and final season of the time-travel romance.

Advertisement

"Coming off of the first half of Outlander Season 7, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland," a synopsis said.

"The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire's marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?"

Joining the cast for Season 8 will be Kieran Bew as Captain Charles Cunningham, Frances Tomelty as his mother, Elspeth Cunningham; and Carla Woodcock as Amaranthus Grey.

Advertisement

The show is based on the fantasy book series by Diana Gabaldon.

The first part of Season 7 aired on the cable network last summer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Charlie Hunnam to star in new Prime Video series 'Criminal'
TV // 2 hours ago
Charlie Hunnam to star in new Prime Video series 'Criminal'
June 1 (UPI) -- Charlie Hunnam has signed on to star in a new Prime Video series called "Criminal."
'Pachinko' Season 2 gets photo, August premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Pachinko' Season 2 gets photo, August premiere date
May 31 (UPI) -- "Pachinko," a drama series following four generations of a Korean family, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Prime Video orders animated cat comedy from Aubrey Plaza, Joe Wengert
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video orders animated cat comedy from Aubrey Plaza, Joe Wengert
May 31 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered "Kevin," an animated cat comedy from writer-producers Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert.
Bill Skarsgard to play 'It' villain Pennywise again in 'Welcome to Derry' series
TV // 1 day ago
Bill Skarsgard to play 'It' villain Pennywise again in 'Welcome to Derry' series
May 31 (UPI) -- Max has announced that Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role from the "It" movies in the streaming service's upcoming horror prequel, "Welcome to Derry."
Jean Smart's 'Hacks' renewed for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Jean Smart's 'Hacks' renewed for Season 4
May 31 (UPI) -- Max has announced it renewed its comedy "Hacks" for a fourth season.
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
TV // 1 day ago
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- Doug Jones told UPI he is proud that viewers saw themselves in his character, Saru, over five seasons of the sci-fi adventure, "Star Trek: Discovery."
'Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee engaged to Khesanio Hall
TV // 2 days ago
'Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee engaged to Khesanio Hall
May 30 (UPI) -- "Teen Mom" star Mackenzie McKee announced her engagement to Khesanio Hall after nearly two years of dating.
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
May 30 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande will perform on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," along with giving her first late-night interview since 2021.
'Minecraft' series in development at Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
'Minecraft' series in development at Netflix
May 30 (UPI) -- Netflix and Mojang Studios announced an animated series based on the video game "Minecraft."
Naomi Watts, Demi Moore promote 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' at FYC event
TV // 2 days ago
Naomi Watts, Demi Moore promote 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' at FYC event
May 30 (UPI) -- "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and Demi Moore attended the show's FYC red carpet event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
'Mama June: Family Crisis' to return on WE tv in June
'Mama June: Family Crisis' to return on WE tv in June
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer concert tour
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer concert tour
Famous birthdays for June 1: Alanis Morissette, Pat Boone
Famous birthdays for June 1: Alanis Morissette, Pat Boone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement