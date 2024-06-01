'Outlander' Season 7B to premiere on Nov. 22

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan return for the second part of "Outlander" Season 7 on Nov. 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Coming off of the first half of Outlander Season 7, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland," a synopsis said.

"The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire's marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?"

Joining the cast for Season 8 will be Kieran Bew as Captain Charles Cunningham, Frances Tomelty as his mother, Elspeth Cunningham; and Carla Woodcock as Amaranthus Grey.

The show is based on the fantasy book series by Diana Gabaldon.

The first part of Season 7 aired on the cable network last summer.