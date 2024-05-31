Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 31, 2024 / 7:25 AM

Jean Smart's 'Hacks' renewed for Season 4

By Karen Butler
Jean Smart is returning for a fourth season of "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jean Smart is returning for a fourth season of "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Max has announced it renewed its comedy Hacks for a fourth season.

The show is about aging comedian Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), the writer/friend trying to keep her relevant.

Advertisement

It wrapped up its third season on Thursday.

"We congratulate Hacks' brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, head of Max's original programming, said in a statement.

"Hacks is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn't be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family."

The cast includes Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher McDonald, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo.

Advertisement

Smart's performance in the series has earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
TV // 18 hours ago
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- Doug Jones told UPI he is proud that viewers saw themselves in his character, Saru, over five seasons of the sci-fi adventure, "Star Trek: Discovery."
'Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee engaged to Khesanio Hall
TV // 19 hours ago
'Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee engaged to Khesanio Hall
May 30 (UPI) -- "Teen Mom" star Mackenzie McKee announced her engagement to Khesanio Hall after nearly two years of dating.
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 20 hours ago
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
May 30 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande will perform on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," along with giving her first late-night interview since 2021.
'Minecraft' series in development at Netflix
TV // 20 hours ago
'Minecraft' series in development at Netflix
May 30 (UPI) -- Netflix and Mojang Studios announced an animated series based on the video game "Minecraft."
Naomi Watts, Demi Moore promote 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' at FYC event
TV // 21 hours ago
Naomi Watts, Demi Moore promote 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' at FYC event
May 30 (UPI) -- "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and Demi Moore attended the show's FYC red carpet event.
Guy Ritchie to direct, produce 'Young Sherlock' series
TV // 21 hours ago
Guy Ritchie to direct, produce 'Young Sherlock' series
May 30 (UPI) -- Guy Ritchie -- who made two Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr. -- is set to direct and produce a series about the legendary detective at a younger age.
'The Umbrella Academy' trailer teases rescue mission in final season
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy' trailer teases rescue mission in final season
May 30 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
Morgan Freeman to narrate Netflix's next 'Life on Our Planet' docuseries
TV // 21 hours ago
Morgan Freeman to narrate Netflix's next 'Life on Our Planet' docuseries
May 30 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman has signed on to narrate Netflix's next "Life on Our Planet" docuseries.
'The Bear': Carmy seeks Michelin star in Season 3 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Bear': Carmy seeks Michelin star in Season 3 trailer
May 30 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama series starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a third season on FX on Hulu.
Rory Kinnear joins 'Rings of Power' ensemble as Tom Bombadil
TV // 22 hours ago
Rory Kinnear joins 'Rings of Power' ensemble as Tom Bombadil
May 30 (UPI) -- Rory Kinnear -- who has appeared in four James Bond films -- is to play Tom Bombadil in Season 2 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
Famous birthdays for May 30: Wynonna Judd, Sean Giambrone
Famous birthdays for May 30: Wynonna Judd, Sean Giambrone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement