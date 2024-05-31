Jean Smart's 'Hacks' renewed for Season 4

1 of 5 | Jean Smart is returning for a fourth season of "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Max has announced it renewed its comedy Hacks for a fourth season. The show is about aging comedian Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), the writer/friend trying to keep her relevant.

It wrapped up its third season on Thursday.

"We congratulate Hacks' brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, head of Max's original programming, said in a statement.

"Hacks is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn't be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family."

The cast includes Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher McDonald, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo.

Smart's performance in the series has earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress.