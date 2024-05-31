"Pachinko" will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in August. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 31 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is gearing up for the release of Pachinko Season 2. The streaming service shared a first-look photo and August premiere date for the season Thursday. Advertisement

Pachinko is a drama series based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name. The show is "a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival" that follows four generations of a Korean family.

Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Yuh-jung Youn, Jin Ha, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han and Sungkyu Kim will star in Season 2.

The first-look photo shows Sunja (Minha Kim), her sister-in-law Kyunghee (Jung) and a new character played by Sungkyu Kim gazing up at something unseen on camera.

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and premiere Aug. 23.

Apple TV+ also shared the opening credits for the season.

Pachinko premiered on Apple TV+ in 2022. The season won Best Foreign Language Series at the Critics' Choice Awards and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series at the Independent Spirit Awards.