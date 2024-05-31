Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 31, 2024 / 9:04 AM

'Pachinko' Season 2 gets photo, August premiere date

By Annie Martin
"Pachinko" will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in August. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
"Pachinko" will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in August. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 31 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is gearing up for the release of Pachinko Season 2.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo and August premiere date for the season Thursday.

Advertisement

Pachinko is a drama series based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name. The show is "a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival" that follows four generations of a Korean family.

Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Yuh-jung Youn, Jin Ha, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han and Sungkyu Kim will star in Season 2.

The first-look photo shows Sunja (Minha Kim), her sister-in-law Kyunghee (Jung) and a new character played by Sungkyu Kim gazing up at something unseen on camera.

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and premiere Aug. 23.

Apple TV+ also shared the opening credits for the season.

Pachinko premiered on Apple TV+ in 2022. The season won Best Foreign Language Series at the Critics' Choice Awards and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Prime Video orders animated cat comedy from Aubrey Plaza, Joe Wengert
TV // 58 minutes ago
Prime Video orders animated cat comedy from Aubrey Plaza, Joe Wengert
May 31 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered "Kevin," an animated cat comedy from writer-producers Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert.
Bill Skarsgard to play 'It' villain Pennywise again in 'Welcome to Derry' series
TV // 1 hour ago
Bill Skarsgard to play 'It' villain Pennywise again in 'Welcome to Derry' series
May 31 (UPI) -- Max has announced that Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role from the "It" movies in the streaming service's upcoming horror prequel, "Welcome to Derry."
Jean Smart's 'Hacks' renewed for Season 4
TV // 1 hour ago
Jean Smart's 'Hacks' renewed for Season 4
May 31 (UPI) -- Max has announced it renewed its comedy "Hacks" for a fourth season.
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
TV // 20 hours ago
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- Doug Jones told UPI he is proud that viewers saw themselves in his character, Saru, over five seasons of the sci-fi adventure, "Star Trek: Discovery."
'Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee engaged to Khesanio Hall
TV // 21 hours ago
'Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee engaged to Khesanio Hall
May 30 (UPI) -- "Teen Mom" star Mackenzie McKee announced her engagement to Khesanio Hall after nearly two years of dating.
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 22 hours ago
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
May 30 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande will perform on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," along with giving her first late-night interview since 2021.
'Minecraft' series in development at Netflix
TV // 22 hours ago
'Minecraft' series in development at Netflix
May 30 (UPI) -- Netflix and Mojang Studios announced an animated series based on the video game "Minecraft."
Naomi Watts, Demi Moore promote 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' at FYC event
TV // 22 hours ago
Naomi Watts, Demi Moore promote 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' at FYC event
May 30 (UPI) -- "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and Demi Moore attended the show's FYC red carpet event.
Guy Ritchie to direct, produce 'Young Sherlock' series
TV // 22 hours ago
Guy Ritchie to direct, produce 'Young Sherlock' series
May 30 (UPI) -- Guy Ritchie -- who made two Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr. -- is set to direct and produce a series about the legendary detective at a younger age.
'The Umbrella Academy' trailer teases rescue mission in final season
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy' trailer teases rescue mission in final season
May 30 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Doug Jones celebrates Saru's 'gorgeous metamorphosis' on 'Star Trek: Discovery'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
BabyMonster shares 'Like That' performance video
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement