Rory Kinnear joins 'Rings of Power' ensemble as Tom Bombadil

May 30 (UPI) -- Our Flag Means Death and Penny Dreadful alum Rory Kinnear -- who has appeared in four James Bond films -- is to play Tom Bombadil in Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
"He's whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly. But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth, and his conception and function are tied to Norse myths and have deep roots in European fairy tale," showrunner Patrick McKay said in statement Wednesday.