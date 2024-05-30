Trending
May 30, 2024 / 9:13 AM

Rory Kinnear joins 'Rings of Power' ensemble as Tom Bombadil

By Karen Butler
Rory Kinnear is to play Tom Bombadil in Season 2 of "The Rings of Power." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 4 | Rory Kinnear is to play Tom Bombadil in Season 2 of "The Rings of Power." Photo courtesy of Prime Video

May 30 (UPI) -- Our Flag Means Death and Penny Dreadful alum Rory Kinnear -- who has appeared in four James Bond films -- is to play Tom Bombadil in Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

"He's whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly. But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth, and his conception and function are tied to Norse myths and have deep roots in European fairy tale," showrunner Patrick McKay said in statement Wednesday.

"So weirdly, he's kind of the most Lord of the Rings thing in Lord of the Rings."

New episodes of the fantasy drama inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien are slated to premiere on Prime Video on Aug. 29.

Season 1 is now streaming. It stars Ben Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Morfydd Clark, Sara Zwangobani, Charlie Vickers, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Ema Horvath, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Leon Wadham, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Robert Aramayo, David Weyman and Tyroe Muhafidin.

Benjamin Walker, Awkwafina attend 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' screening in NYC

Benjamin Walker attends a screening of Amazon's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at the Lincoln Center in New York City on August 23, 2022. Walker stars as High King Gil-galad. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

