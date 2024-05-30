1 of 3 | "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August. Photo by Christos Kalohordis/Netflix

May 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Umbrella Academy Season 4. The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's fourth and final season Thursday. Advertisement

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero comedy-drama based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic book series. The show follows the Hargreeves, a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with superpowers.

Season 4 opens in a new timeline with the siblings having lost their powers.

Viktor (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Ben (Justin H. Min) must navigate new enemies, a rescue mission and regaining their powers.

In one scene in the trailer, Hargreeves patriarch Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) remarks on how the siblings "bicker constantly."

"Yeah, and we drive each other crazy. But when things go to hell, they're there for me," Viktor (Page) responds.

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross will guest star in Season 4.

The final season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere Aug. 8 on Netflix.