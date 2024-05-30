Trending
May 30, 2024

'Minecraft' series in development at Netflix

By Annie Martin

May 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing a new series based on the video game Minecraft.

The streaming service shared the news Thursday alongside a teaser for the show.

Netflix is collaborating on the project with Mojang Studios, the Swedish video game developer behind Minecraft.

The CG-animated show "will feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light," according to a press release.

The series hails from WildBrain animation studio, which previously developed Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising and Carmen Sandiego for Netflix.

The Minecraft video game originally debuted in 2011 and has sold more than 300 million copies. The sandbox game allows players to explore and build in a procedurally generated world made of pixelated blocks.

The game inspired the spinoffs Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends.

