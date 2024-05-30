Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 30, 2024 / 10:26 AM

Naomi Watts, Demi Moore promote 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' at FYC event

By Annie Martin
Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts and Diane Lane, from left to right, attend the FYC red carpet event for "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Naomi Watts and Diane Lane, from left to right, attend the FYC red carpet event for "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans stars walked the red carpet Wednesday.

Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and Demi Moore attended the show's For Your Consideration (FYC) event at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Watts, Lane and Sevigny dressed in white, with Watts in a strapless midi dress and Sevigny in a short sleeve minidress with an exaggerated collar. Lane wore a white shirt with a nude-colored pencil skirt featuring a sequined floral pattern.

Moore sported a black mock neck top with wide leg pants and accessorized with a black pillbox hat featuring a netted veil.

The cast previously wore coordinating black-and-white looks at the show's premiere in January.

Feud co-creator Ryan Murphy also attended the FYC event, along with cast member Tom Hollander.

Capote vs. The Swans is the second season of Feud, an anthology series examining a different famous feud in each season.

Season 2 focuses on writer Truman Capote's conflict with "The Swans," a group of elite women in high society New York. Capote betrayed the Swans by exposing their secrets in his unfinished final book, Answered Prayers.

Advertisement

FYC events allow the cast and crew to promote their show ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Naomi Watts, Demi Moore attend 'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' red carpet event

Cast member Naomi Watts attends the red carpet event for FX's "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles on May 29, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 36 minutes ago
Ariana Grande to perform, give interview June 6 on 'Tonight Show'
May 30 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande will perform on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," along with giving her first late-night interview since 2021.
'Minecraft' series in development at Netflix
TV // 47 minutes ago
'Minecraft' series in development at Netflix
May 30 (UPI) -- Netflix and Mojang Studios announced an animated series based on the video game "Minecraft."
Guy Ritchie to direct, produce 'Young Sherlock' series
TV // 1 hour ago
Guy Ritchie to direct, produce 'Young Sherlock' series
May 30 (UPI) -- Guy Ritchie -- who made two Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr. -- is set to direct and produce a series about the legendary detective at a younger age.
'The Umbrella Academy' trailer teases rescue mission in final season
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Umbrella Academy' trailer teases rescue mission in final season
May 30 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
Morgan Freeman to narrate Netflix's next 'Life on Our Planet' docuseries
TV // 2 hours ago
Morgan Freeman to narrate Netflix's next 'Life on Our Planet' docuseries
May 30 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman has signed on to narrate Netflix's next "Life on Our Planet" docuseries.
'The Bear': Carmy seeks Michelin star in Season 3 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Bear': Carmy seeks Michelin star in Season 3 trailer
May 30 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama series starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a third season on FX on Hulu.
Rory Kinnear joins 'Rings of Power' ensemble as Tom Bombadil
TV // 2 hours ago
Rory Kinnear joins 'Rings of Power' ensemble as Tom Bombadil
May 30 (UPI) -- Rory Kinnear -- who has appeared in four James Bond films -- is to play Tom Bombadil in Season 2 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
'Camp Snoopy' trailer introduces new Peanuts series
TV // 1 day ago
'Camp Snoopy' trailer introduces new Peanuts series
May 29 (UPI) -- "Camp Snoopy," a new animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, is coming to Apple TV+.
Camila Morrone joins 'The Night Manager' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Camila Morrone joins 'The Night Manager' Season 2
May 29 (UPI) -- "Daisy Jones & the Six" actress Camila Morrone will star with Tom Hiddleston in "The Night Manager" Season 2 following reports of Elizabeth Debicki's exit.
Sean Bean to star in BBC crime drama 'This City is Ours'
TV // 2 days ago
Sean Bean to star in BBC crime drama 'This City is Ours'
May 28 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actor Sean Bean will star with James Nelson-Joyce and Hannah Onslow in the BBC series "This City is Ours."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry at Western-inspired wedding
'Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison marry at Western-inspired wedding
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
Famous birthdays for May 29: Danny Elfman, Maika Monroe
Famous birthdays for May 29: Danny Elfman, Maika Monroe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement