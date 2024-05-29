Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 29, 2024 / 11:26 AM

'Camp Snoopy' trailer introduces new Peanuts series

By Annie Martin
"Camp Snoopy," a new animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
"Camp Snoopy," a new animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is introducing the new series Camp Snoopy.

The streaming service shared a trailer and June premiere date for the show Wednesday.

Advertisement

Camp Snoopy is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

The show follows Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts, along with Charlie Brown and friends, as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors.

"After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and the Great Outdoors to earn their badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around campfires and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer," an official synopsis reads.

Camp Snoopy is produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, with Rob Boutilier (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space) as director. Boutilier, Craig Schulz, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson serve as executive producers.

Advertisement

Camp Snoopy premieres June 14.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Camila Morrone joins 'The Night Manager' Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
Camila Morrone joins 'The Night Manager' Season 2
May 29 (UPI) -- "Daisy Jones & the Six" actress Camila Morrone will star with Tom Hiddleston in "The Night Manager" Season 2 following reports of Elizabeth Debicki's exit.
Sean Bean to star in BBC crime drama 'This City is Ours'
TV // 1 day ago
Sean Bean to star in BBC crime drama 'This City is Ours'
May 28 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actor Sean Bean will star with James Nelson-Joyce and Hannah Onslow in the BBC series "This City is Ours."
Sandra Oh: 'Bold' Robert Downey Jr. send ups western patriarchy in 'Sympathizer'
TV // 3 days ago
Sandra Oh: 'Bold' Robert Downey Jr. send ups western patriarchy in 'Sympathizer'
NEW YORK, May 26 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh says Robert Downey Jr. was fearless in his portrayals of distinctly despicable characters in the Max adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Sympathizer."
No Season 2 for Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino's 'Girls on the Bus' at Max
TV // 4 days ago
No Season 2 for Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino's 'Girls on the Bus' at Max
May 25 (UPI) -- Max has confirmed there will be no Season 2 for Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino's journalism dramedy, "The Girls on the Bus," at the streaming service.
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to host Daytime Emmy Awards
TV // 5 days ago
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to host Daytime Emmy Awards
May 24 (UPI) -- Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have signed on to host the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7.
Production underway on S2 of Zoe Saldana's 'Lioness'
TV // 5 days ago
Production underway on S2 of Zoe Saldana's 'Lioness'
May 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that filming has begun in Texas on Season 2 of "Lioness," its espionage thriller starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.
'Dexter' prequel to star Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson
TV // 6 days ago
'Dexter' prequel to star Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson
May 23 (UPI) -- Patrick Gibson will play a young Dexter Morgan in "Dexter: Original Sin," a new Showtime series also starring Christian Slater and Molly Brown.
'Survivor' unveils Season 46 winner
TV // 6 days ago
'Survivor' unveils Season 46 winner
May 23 (UPI) -- Kenzie Petty, Charlie Davis and Ben Katzman appeared in the "Survivor" Season 46 finale.
'Nurse Jackie' sequel series moving from Showtime to Prime Video
TV // 6 days ago
'Nurse Jackie' sequel series moving from Showtime to Prime Video
May 23 (UPI) -- Edie Falco's "Nurse Jackie" sequel series is moving from Showtime to Prime Video.
Jennifer Tilly joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 6 days ago
Jennifer Tilly joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
May 23 (UPI) -- "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Chucky" icon Jennifer Tilly will appear on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" next season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement