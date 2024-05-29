"Camp Snoopy," a new animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is introducing the new series Camp Snoopy. The streaming service shared a trailer and June premiere date for the show Wednesday.

Camp Snoopy is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

The show follows Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts, along with Charlie Brown and friends, as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors.

"After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and the Great Outdoors to earn their badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around campfires and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer," an official synopsis reads.

Camp Snoopy is produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, with Rob Boutilier (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space) as director. Boutilier, Craig Schulz, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson serve as executive producers.

Camp Snoopy premieres June 14.