TV
May 29, 2024 / 11:08 AM

Camila Morrone joins 'The Night Manager' Season 2

By Annie Martin
Camila Morrone has joined the cast of "The Night Manager." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Camila Morrone has joined the cast of "The Night Manager." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Camila Morrone has joined the cast of The Night Manager.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Morrone, an actress known for playing Camila in Daisy Jones & the Six, will star in Season 2 of The Night Manager on BBC One and Prime Video.

Morrone joins returning star Tom Hiddleston, who will reprise his role as Jonathan Pine, a former soldier turned night manager of a luxury hotel.

Morrone joins the cast amid reports that Elizabeth Debicki, who played Jonathan's love interest Jed in Season 1, has exited the show.

Variety confirmed Morrone's casting.

The BBC announced in April that it renewed The Night Manager for Seasons 2 and 3.

The series is based on the John le Carré spy novel of the same name and originally premiered on BBC One and AMC in 2016.

Season 2 picks up eight years after the explosive events of the Season 1 finale.

The Night Manager is created, written and executive produced by David Farr, with Georgi Banks-Davies to direct all six episodes of Season 2. Production will resume later this year.

