Advertisement
TV
May 26, 2024 / 10:22 AM

Sandra Oh: 'Bold' Robert Downey Jr. send ups western patriarchy in 'Sympathizer'

By Karen Butler
Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Hoa Xuande's post-Vietnam War satire, "The Sympathizer," wraps up Sunday. Photo courtesy of HBO
1 of 5 | Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Hoa Xuande's post-Vietnam War satire, "The Sympathizer," wraps up Sunday. Photo courtesy of HBO

NEW YORK, May 26 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy, Sideways and Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh says Robert Downey Jr. was fearless in his portrayals of four distinctly despicable characters in the Max adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer.

"Robert Downey Jr., who spent a decade of his life playing Iron Man, is now playing these archetypes of western White patriarchy," Oh told reporters in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"It's a very, very bold thing to do," she said. "You could get into the commentary of the 'meta' of all that, all the layers of it and how, as the series continues on, the meaning of one actor playing all of these characters then starts to really make sense and have that much deeper meaning."

The satirical espionage thriller follows the Captain, a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy (Hoa Xuande) trying to make a new life for himself in California, following the civil war that ripped Vietnam apart in the 1960s and '70s.

Advertisement

Oh plays Ms. Mori, the Captain's girlfriend, while Downey Jr. plays a film star, CIA agent, professor and politician.

Downey's real-life wife Susan was a producer, while Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar served as co-showrunners for the miniseries, which wraps up Sunday.

McKellar said the men that Downey Jr. was hired to play represent the American establishment as seen by the show's Vietnamese characters during a specific, seldom-explored era in history.

"When we were talking about the book, we realized that there is a recurrent motif, almost, of these characters that have a similar place in the Captain's life through these benign, or at least they present themselves as benign, characters who offer opportunities, but are unreliable," he said.

"They're sort of patronizing establishment figures who may be ideologically opposed, but share a common interest and all are part of the same club," he added. "It psychologically suggests that he's seeing the commonality between all these characters."

Downey Jr., who recently won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Oppenheimer, was at the top of the The Sympathizer filmmakers' list to play the four U.S. characters.

"He dove right and he was so committed, so serious about differentiating the characters," McKellar said.

Advertisement

"But, at the same time, not going too far, not just making them caricatures, to make them extravagant creations, but still grounded and real, and he was a joy to work with."

Susan Downey said she and her husband were intrigued by the story's unique tone and vision when they read the book and script for the pilot episode.

"It wasn't just a gimmick," Downey said about the multiple parts her husband would eventually play.

"You have this incredible acting opportunity for him and, from a producing side, to be a part of this really talented group of filmmakers and take on an extremely challenging piece of material that forced us to look at something from a very different perspective, was just new territory for us across the board and, as a result, we were leaning in."

The ensemble of The Sympathizer also included Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen and Alan Trong.

Read More

Latest Headlines

No Season 2 for Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino's 'Girls on the Bus' at Max
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 2 for Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino's 'Girls on the Bus' at Max
May 25 (UPI) -- Max has confirmed there will be no Season 2 for Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino's journalism dramedy, "The Girls on the Bus," at the streaming service.
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to host Daytime Emmy Awards
TV // 2 days ago
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to host Daytime Emmy Awards
May 24 (UPI) -- Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have signed on to host the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7.
Production underway on S2 of Zoe Saldana's 'Lioness'
TV // 2 days ago
Production underway on S2 of Zoe Saldana's 'Lioness'
May 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that filming has begun in Texas on Season 2 of "Lioness," its espionage thriller starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.
'Dexter' prequel to star Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson
TV // 3 days ago
'Dexter' prequel to star Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson
May 23 (UPI) -- Patrick Gibson will play a young Dexter Morgan in "Dexter: Original Sin," a new Showtime series also starring Christian Slater and Molly Brown.
'Survivor' unveils Season 46 winner
TV // 3 days ago
'Survivor' unveils Season 46 winner
May 23 (UPI) -- Kenzie Petty, Charlie Davis and Ben Katzman appeared in the "Survivor" Season 46 finale.
'Nurse Jackie' sequel series moving from Showtime to Prime Video
TV // 3 days ago
'Nurse Jackie' sequel series moving from Showtime to Prime Video
May 23 (UPI) -- Edie Falco's "Nurse Jackie" sequel series is moving from Showtime to Prime Video.
Jennifer Tilly joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 3 days ago
Jennifer Tilly joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
May 23 (UPI) -- "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Chucky" icon Jennifer Tilly will appear on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" next season.
Lili Taylor: Cecilia still coping with 'earth-shattering' reveal in S2 of 'Outer Range'
TV // 3 days ago
Lili Taylor: Cecilia still coping with 'earth-shattering' reveal in S2 of 'Outer Range'
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- Lili Taylor told UPI Season 2 of "Outer Range" finds her rancher character Cecilia emotionally and psychologically shattered by the the big secret her husband Royal reveals at the end of Season 1.
Vanessa Hudgens wins 'Masked Singer' Season 11
TV // 3 days ago
Vanessa Hudgens wins 'Masked Singer' Season 11
May 23 (UPI) -- "High School Musical" and "Grease: Live" alum Vanessa Hudgens was crowned the winner of "Masked Singer" Season 11 on Wednesday night.
Chandler Kinney: Film within 'Pretty Little Liars' confused crew
TV // 3 days ago
Chandler Kinney: Film within 'Pretty Little Liars' confused crew
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- Chandler Kinney discusses making her "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" character's short film in Thursday's episode of the series. Note: Contains spoilers for Episode 4
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
Nicki Minaj released after being detained in Netherlands for drug possession
Nicki Minaj released after being detained in Netherlands for drug possession
Reports: Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi
Reports: Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Famous birthdays for May 26: Lenny Kravitz, Pam Grier
Famous birthdays for May 26: Lenny Kravitz, Pam Grier
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement