1 of 5 | Zoe Saldana's "Lioness" is in production in Texas on its second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that filming has begun in Texas on Season 2 of Lioness, its espionage thriller starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. The cast also includes Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett and Michael Kelly. Advertisement

Inspired by an actual U.S. military program, the show follows Joe (Saldana) as she attempts to balance her personal life with her career as a CIA agent embroiled in the war on terror.

No premiere date for the new season has been announced yet.

The Taylor Sheridan-produced show premiered in 2023.