May 23, 2024 / 9:02 AM

'Survivor' unveils Season 46 winner

By Annie Martin
Kenzie Petty, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, Liz Wilcox, Ben Katzman and Charlie Davis, from left to right, appeared in the "Survivor" Season 46 finale. Photo courtesy of CBS/Paramount+
May 23 (UPI) -- Long-running reality competition series Survivor has unveiled its Season 46 winner.

Kenzie Petty emerged as the Sole Survivor during the season finale, which aired Wednesday on CBS.

Petty beat out fellow contestants Charlie Davis and Ben Katzman in a 5-3-0 vote. Davis and Katzman ended as the runner-up and third place, respectively.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez and Liz Wilcox were eliminated earlier in the episode.

Petty played a strong social game throughout the competition.

The 29-year-old salon owner from Charlotte, N.C., celebrated her win in a post Thursday on Instagram.

"Sole Survivor. Less than 700 people have played, less than 45 have won, less than 20 of those are women. It's an honor and I am forever changed for the better by this experience," Petty wrote.

"It's hard to find the words to say to encompass everything that I'm thinking and feeling, so I'll just say thank you," she said, thanking the show, her cast mates, fans, her husband, family, salon, and friends in Charlotte.

"And thank you to myself, for never giving up and for taking a chance. It paid off in a million more ways than I could have ever imagined when I sent in that video on a whim. if I can do it, you can too," Petty added. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pride. I love y'all. I did it. Thank you for being along for the ride."

CBS shared a teaser for Survivor Season 47 during the finale. The new season will premiere in the fall.

