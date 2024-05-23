Trending
TV
May 23, 2024 / 8:08 AM

'Nurse Jackie' sequel series moving from Showtime to Prime Video

By Karen Butler
Edie Falco's "Nurse Jackie" sequel series is moving from Showtime to Prime Video. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Edie Falco's "Nurse Jackie" sequel series is moving from Showtime to Prime Video. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

May 23 (UPI) -- Edie Falco's Nurse Jackie sequel series is moving from Showtime to Prime Video.

Deadline and Entertainment Weekly reported the change in plans Wednesday.

The medical dramedy aired on premium cable network Showtime for seven seasons from 2009 through 2015.

The follow-up series was announced in 2023, but Showtime has since been rebranded and bundled with Paramount+.

"10 years after we left Jackie Peyton (Falco) clinging to life in the series finale, we find her back on her feet in spite of having lost her nursing license," a synopsis said.

"The continuation of her story will find her facing new dilemmas in trying to be good in a world where being bad is often not only easier, but a lot more fun."

The original show co-starred Merritt Wever, Eve Best, Betty Gilpin, Morris Chestnut and Peter Facinelli.

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Tilly joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Tilly joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
May 23 (UPI) -- "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Chucky" icon Jennifer Tilly will appear on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" next season.
Lili Taylor: Cecilia still coping with 'earth-shattering' reveal in S2 of 'Outer Range'
TV // 1 hour ago
Lili Taylor: Cecilia still coping with 'earth-shattering' reveal in S2 of 'Outer Range'
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- Lili Taylor told UPI Season 2 of "Outer Range" finds her rancher character Cecilia emotionally and psychologically shattered by the the big secret her husband Royal reveals at the end of Season 1.
Vanessa Hudgens wins 'Masked Singer' Season 11
TV // 1 hour ago
Vanessa Hudgens wins 'Masked Singer' Season 11
May 23 (UPI) -- "High School Musical" and "Grease: Live" alum Vanessa Hudgens was crowned the winner of "Masked Singer" Season 11 on Wednesday night.
Chandler Kinney: Film within 'Pretty Little Liars' confused crew
TV // 3 hours ago
Chandler Kinney: Film within 'Pretty Little Liars' confused crew
LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- Chandler Kinney discusses making her "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" character's short film in Thursday's episode of the series. Note: Contains spoilers for Episode 4
'The Abandons': Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson western begins production
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Abandons': Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson western begins production
May 22 (UPI) -- "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter, is coming to Netflix.
Dua Lipa showcases Camden music scene in trailer for Hulu docuseries
TV // 20 hours ago
Dua Lipa showcases Camden music scene in trailer for Hulu docuseries
May 22 (UPI) -- "Camden," a new documentary featuring Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Nile Rodgers and other music stars, is coming to Hulu.
'The Witcher' teaser introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Witcher' teaser introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
May 22 (UPI) -- Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4 of the Netflix series "The Witcher."
'Presumed Innocent' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal plays murder suspect
TV // 21 hours ago
'Presumed Innocent' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal plays murder suspect
May 22 (UPI) -- "Presumed Innocent," a new thriller series based on the Scott Turow novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
May 22 (UPI) -- Asher HaVon, Josh Sanders, Bryan Olesen, Nathan Chester and Karen Waldrup appeared in "The Voice" Season 25 finale.
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
TV // 1 day ago
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
NEW YORK, May 22 (UPI) -- John Goodman told UPI he thinks his classic blue-collar comedy, "Roseanne," and its sequel, "The Conners," will be remembered for the love and laughter they offered during difficult circumstances that viewers recognized.
