'Nurse Jackie' sequel series moving from Showtime to Prime Video

1 of 5 | Edie Falco's "Nurse Jackie" sequel series is moving from Showtime to Prime Video. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Edie Falco's Nurse Jackie sequel series is moving from Showtime to Prime Video. Deadline and Entertainment Weekly reported the change in plans Wednesday.

The medical dramedy aired on premium cable network Showtime for seven seasons from 2009 through 2015.

The follow-up series was announced in 2023, but Showtime has since been rebranded and bundled with Paramount+.

"10 years after we left Jackie Peyton (Falco) clinging to life in the series finale, we find her back on her feet in spite of having lost her nursing license," a synopsis said.

"The continuation of her story will find her facing new dilemmas in trying to be good in a world where being bad is often not only easier, but a lot more fun."

The original show co-starred Merritt Wever, Eve Best, Betty Gilpin, Morris Chestnut and Peter Facinelli.