Jennifer Tilly joins 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

May 23 (UPI) -- Bullets Over Broadway and Chucky icon Jennifer Tilly will appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season.
Bravo announced the cast for Season 14 of the reality show Wednesday.
Returning stars include Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke.
Bozoma Saint John joins the ensemble full-time, while Tilly and Kathy Hilton will guest star as friends of the Housewives.