TV
May 23, 2024 / 11:17 AM

'Dexter' prequel to star Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson

By Annie Martin
Christian Slater will play Harry Morgan in the Showtime series "Dexter: Original Sin." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Christian Slater will play Harry Morgan in the Showtime series "Dexter: Original Sin." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

May 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ with Showtime has announced the cast of the Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin.

Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) will play a young Dexter Morgan in the series, which also stars Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) as Harry Morgan, a homicide detective and Dexter's adoptive father, and Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Debra Morgan, Dexter's younger sister.

Dexter: Original Sin takes place 15 years before the beginning of Dexter, which had an eight-season run on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. The original show starred Michael C. Hall as Dexter, Jennifer Carpenter as Debra and James Remar as Harry.

The new series is set in Miami in 1991 and follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer.

"When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements' radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department," an official synopsis reads.

Dexter: Original Sin is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, with original showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips as showrunner and executive producer.

Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes and air on Paramount+ with Showtime. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

