Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 23, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Chandler Kinney: Film within 'Pretty Little Liars' confused crew

By Fred Topel
Tabby (Chandler Kinney) works at a movie theater on "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School." Photo courtesy of Max
1 of 5 | Tabby (Chandler Kinney) works at a movie theater on "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School." Photo courtesy of Max

LOS ANGELES, May 23 (UPI) -- Editor's note: This review will discuss spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Episode 4.

Chandler Kinney said Thursday's episode of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School led to some confusion. While filming a short film, Tabby (Kinney) called cut, and the crew mistook her for the episode director, Roxanne Benjamin.

Advertisement

"Our director would be like, 'No, that's the line, not her directing you guys,'" Kinney told UPI in a Zoom interview from New Zealand, where she was filming Zombies 4. "Those days were really confusing for all of us."

Kinney added that some of the footage Tabby's crew filmed will be used in the show.

"I don't even know who shot what," Kinney said. "I was holding a camera. The guys were holding cameras."

Tabby mounted the production when a film festival asked her for a new submission. The festival had rejected her first short, Avenged, which was based on Tabby's experience in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Advertisement

"I think Avenged really serves as an outlet for her to say what she needs to say," Kinney said. "It's really her first time looking her assaulter in the face and having this reckoning and this confrontation."

In Original Sin, Chip (Carson Rowland) raped Tabby after raping and impregnating Imogen (Bailee Madison). This occurred while Tabby and her friends were also struggling with A stalking them.

In Original Sin, Tabby and Imogen confronted Chip and got his confession. A killed Chip in the season finale.

In Avenged, which Tabby screens during the Summer School season, Imogen plays Tabby and tortures the actor playing Chip.

"She wasn't given her time and her day in court," Kinney said. "So she's not allowing the system to silence her."

Avenged appears in the first episodes of Summer School and Kinney said director Maggie Kiley, and co-creator Lindsay Calhoon Bring, encouraged Kinney to contribute to Tabby's short.

Kinney said that it was important to see the Chip character say no, and have his killer ignore him like he ignored consent.

"That is a very clear turn and a very clear dismissal of his request," Kinney said. "We talked about circling him when she came in, little things like that."

Advertisement

Calhoon Bring and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told UPI that Tabby is the character who represents them. Tabby is a horror movie buff and works in a movie theater, like both Pretty Little Liars creators did as teenagers.

"It makes me want to actually have that experience, to be there and make the popcorn," Kinney said.

In Summer School, Tabby befriends a new coworker, Christian (Noah Alexander Gerry). She films her second short in the theater, about a killer stalking the theater employees and patrons.

Kinney said the second short allows Tabby to reclaim the theater as her safe space. However, even with A gone, there is still a new killer stalking the Pretty Little Liars.

"That film really represents her finding her love and joy and passion for filmmaking again," Kinney said. "So much of her journey is disentangling her trauma from that passion and that sacred space."

Tabby entertained dating Christian, although seeing his collection of horror masks in his basement gave her pause. Kinney said Tabby is not quite ready to trust a man romantically again.

"Even if she makes herself appear open and available, she still has a long way to go in trusting and letting people in again," Kinney said. "I think both her and Imogen do."

Advertisement

The new killer is Bloody Rose, who has been testing each of the Pretty Little Liars individually. Mouse (Malia Pyles) and Faran (Zaria) survived theirs. Kinney said Tabby's test is in an upcoming episode.

"Tabby will have her final girl moment and it will be epic," Kinney said. "It was definitely the hardest thing I've ever filmed in my entire life."

New episodes of Pretty LIttle Liars: Summer School premiere Thursdays on Max.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Abandons': Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson western begins production
TV // 17 hours ago
'The Abandons': Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson western begins production
May 22 (UPI) -- "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter, is coming to Netflix.
Dua Lipa showcases Camden music scene in trailer for Hulu docuseries
TV // 17 hours ago
Dua Lipa showcases Camden music scene in trailer for Hulu docuseries
May 22 (UPI) -- "Camden," a new documentary featuring Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Nile Rodgers and other music stars, is coming to Hulu.
'The Witcher' teaser introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
TV // 17 hours ago
'The Witcher' teaser introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
May 22 (UPI) -- Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4 of the Netflix series "The Witcher."
'Presumed Innocent' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal plays murder suspect
TV // 18 hours ago
'Presumed Innocent' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal plays murder suspect
May 22 (UPI) -- "Presumed Innocent," a new thriller series based on the Scott Turow novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
May 22 (UPI) -- Asher HaVon, Josh Sanders, Bryan Olesen, Nathan Chester and Karen Waldrup appeared in "The Voice" Season 25 finale.
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
TV // 22 hours ago
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
NEW YORK, May 22 (UPI) -- John Goodman told UPI he thinks his classic blue-collar comedy, "Roseanne," and its sequel, "The Conners," will be remembered for the love and laughter they offered during difficult circumstances that viewers recognized.
'Walker' canceled after four seasons on The CW
TV // 1 day ago
'Walker' canceled after four seasons on The CW
May 21 (UPI) -- The CW has passed on a fifth season of its adventure series, "Walker."
Shane Gillis' scripted comedy 'Tires' gets a second season
TV // 1 day ago
Shane Gillis' scripted comedy 'Tires' gets a second season
May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday it has already ordered a second season of "Tires," a scripted comedy from comedian Shane Gillis, which is set to premiere Thursday.
Holly Hunter to lead 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'
TV // 1 day ago
Holly Hunter to lead 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'
May 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Holly Hunter will star in the series, "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."
'Sweet Tooth': Gus travels to Alaska in trailer for final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Sweet Tooth': Gus travels to Alaska in trailer for final season
May 21 (UPI) -- "Sweet Tooth," a post-apocalyptic fantasy drama based on the Jeff Lemire comic book, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
John Goodman: 'Roseanne,' 'Conners' will be remembered for love, laughs
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Freak accident claims life of former Train bassist Charlie Colin
Kelly Rowland steps out at Cannes premiere of 'Marcello Mio'
Kelly Rowland steps out at Cannes premiere of 'Marcello Mio'
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner
'The Conners' renewed for 7th and final season
'The Conners' renewed for 7th and final season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement