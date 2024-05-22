'The Voice' crowns its Season 25 winner

May 22 (UPI) -- Singing competition series The Voice has crowned its Season 25 winner.

Finalists Asher HaVon, Josh Sanders, Bryan Olesen, Nathan Chester and Karen Waldrup appeared in the season finale Tuesday.

HaVon (Team Reba) was named the winner, giving coach Reba McEntire her first win on The Voice.

Sanders was the runner-up, followed by Olesen in third place.

"Wow! I am speechless! I am the Winner of @nbcthevoice Season 25! I am truly humbled and grateful for this moment," HaVon wrote on Instagram.

"First, Thank you to God for this gift and this opportunity to share it. Thank you to @nbcthevoice for continuing to give this platform for us to showcase our gifts. Thank you to Mama @Reba. You have changed my life and created a milestone in my life that I will have forever. I am your son for life."

"Thank you to my Family, Friends, Team and Fans (My Halos)! Thank you for listening, tuning in and voting," he added. "This is because of you! #season25 #thevoice."

HaVon and McEntire performed the Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald song "On My Own" during the episode.

The finale also featured guest performances by Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and The Black Keys. McEntire surprised Wilson by inviting her to join the Grand Ole Opry, with Wilson to be inducted June 7.

BREAKING: @reba has just invited @laineywilson to become the newest member of @opry! During our season finale - Reba surprised Lainey with the special invite. Lainey is scheduled to be inducted into the Opry on June 7th. pic.twitter.com/ROrJwHwUMX— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 22, 2024

The Voice Season 26 will premiere on NBC in the fall and feature coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.