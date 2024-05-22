Trending
TV
May 22, 2024

'Presumed Innocent' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal plays murder suspect

By Annie Martin
Jake Gyllenhaal stars in "Presumed Innocent," a new series based on the Scott Turow novel. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | Jake Gyllenhaal stars in "Presumed Innocent," a new series based on the Scott Turow novel. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Presumed Innocent.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Presumed Innocent is a thriller based on the Scott Turow novel of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford.

The TV adaptation hails from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and J.J. Abrams (Lost).

Presumed Innocent centers on a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) becomes a suspect in the crime.

"The series explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

Apple TV+ previously shared a teaser trailer for the show.

Presumed Innocent will have a two-episode premiere June 12, with new episodes to follow Wednesdays.

The series marks Gyllenhaal's first starring TV role.

