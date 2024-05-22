Trending
May 22, 2024

Dua Lipa showcases Camden music scene in trailer for Hulu docuseries

By Annie Martin
Dua Lipa appears in and executive produces the new documentary "Camden." Photo courtesy of Hulu
Dua Lipa appears in and executive produces the new documentary "Camden." Photo courtesy of Hulu

May 22 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new docuseries Camden.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the documentary Wednesday featuring singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.

Camden showcases the Camden music scene and shares "the untold stories of how the lives and careers of some of the world's most iconic artists were influenced by this corner of London."

"Through archive footage, observational filming and interviews, we will experience Camden's rich history. Hearing from world renowned musicians as they relive their Camden experiences; from their very first gigs to sell out concerts, the highs & lows of nights out and a youth spent discovering music," an official synopsis reads.

Lipa, who released the album Radical Optimism this month, appears in and executive produces the show.

Other featured artists include Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher, Little Simz, Yungblud, Questlove, The Libertines' Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers, Boy George, Suggs from Madness, Black Eyed Peas, Soul II Soul's Jazzie B, Chuck D, Eliza Rose, Lauren Laverne and Sister Bliss from Faithless.

Camden is produced by Lightbox, with Lipa, Simon Shinn, Jonathan Chinn, Suzanne Lavery, Nick Shymansky, Jasper Waller-Bridge, Ben Friedman and Dukagjin Lipa as executive producers.

The docuseries premieres May 29 on Hulu.

