'Walker' canceled after four seasons on The CW

Jared Padalecki's "Walker" has been canceled after four seasons on The CW. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The CW has passed on a fifth season of its crime-drama series, Walker. "We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of 'Walker' for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons," the cable network said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

"We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network."

Padalecki mourned the cancellation of his Walker, Texas Ranger remake with a post on Instagram.

"Howdy, y'all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season. It's a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off," the actor and producer wrote.

"After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful," he added. "Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs... WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn't a 'place;' it's a relationship. 'Places' can be lost. 'Relationships' can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever."

The show co-starred Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre and Odette Annable.

The series finale is set to air on June 26.

Nexstar recently took over The CW and eliminated most of its scripted series, in favor of reality, sports and game shows.

Padalecki also starred in the network's show Supernatural for 15 years.

Thank you to everyone who helped bring #Walker to life, the fans, and a special thank you to @jarpad. The CW would not be the same without you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lae9ld09ys— Walker (@thecwwalker) May 21, 2024