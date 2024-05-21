Shane Gillis' scripted comedy 'Tires' gets a second season

Shane Gillis' "Tires" is getting a second season. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday it already has ordered a second season of Tires, a scripted comedy from comedian Shane Gillis, which is set to premiere Thursday. Season 2 is expected to stream next year. Advertisement

Steve Gerben, Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox and Stavros Halkias co-star.

"Will (Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father's business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis)," a synopsis said.

Gillis recently performed three sold-out shows as part of the "Netflix is a Joke Fest" in Los Angeles.

His 2023 special, Beautiful Dogs, was a huge hit for Netflix, and he plans to headline a new stand-up show for the platform next year.