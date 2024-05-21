1 of 3 | Nonso Anozie returns as Tommy Jepperd in "Sweet Tooth" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the final season of Sweet Tooth. The streaming service shared a trailer for Season 3 of the post-apocalyptic fantasy drama Tuesday. Advertisement

Sweet Tooth is based on the Jeff Lemire comic book series of the same name. The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a viral pandemic known as the Sick wiped out most of humanity and gave rise to the birth of "hybrids," half-human, half-animal beings.

Christian Convery stars as Gus, a young half-human, half-deer boy searching for his mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), with the help of a former hybrid hunter, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anonzie).

Season 3 will see Gus (Convery) and Tommy (Anonzie) continue their journey to Alaska and contend with warlord Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao) and her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), who seek to eradicate hybrids.

"[It's] another road trip story like Season 1, but in a very different way," showrunner Jim Mickle told Netflix's Tudum. "Season 3 is an arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn't see in Season 1 or 2."

The cast also includes Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Aliza Vellani, Cara Gee and Ayazhan Dalabayeva.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer for Season 3.

The final season premieres June 6.