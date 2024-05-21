'My Lady Jane' trailer brings alt-fantasy Tudor novel to life

"My Lady Jane," a new series based on the Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows novel, is coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

My Lady Jane is based on the Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows novel of the same name. The series reimagines the fate of Lady Jane Grey (Bader), a young Tudor noblewoman who ruled as Queen of England for nine days before being beheaded in 1553.

"At the center of this swashbuckling new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane, who is shocked to be crowned queen and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)... My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure," an official description reads.

My Lady Jane is created by Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy), who serves as showrunner and executive producer with Meredith Glynn (The Boys). Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) directs five of the eight episodes.

The cast includes Bluemel as Guildford Dudley, Peters as King Edward, Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey, Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley and Jim Broadbent as the Duke of Leicester.

My Lady Jane premieres June 27 on Prime Video.