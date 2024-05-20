Paramount confirms 'Yellowstone' filming underway

"Yellowstone" icon Kevin Costner attends the premiere of his new western movie "Horizon: An American Saga" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Paramount has announced its contemporary western, Yellowstone, is once again filming in Montana. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show is expected to air the second half of its fifth season in November. Advertisement

The cast list has not been disclosed, leaving fans to wonder if lead Kevin Costner, who previously confirmed he would not be returning because of scheduling conflicts, might have had a change of heart about sticking with the popular project until the end.

Previous seasons of Yellowstone starred Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes.

"Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect -- the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders -- an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America's first national park," the synopsis for the show said.

The mid-season finale aired in January 2023. Shooting was delayed due to Costner's schedule, as well as the months-long writers and actors strikes.

The hit series 1883 and 1923 are prequels that followed earlier generations of the Dutton family.

Horizon: An American Saga, a movie Costner starred in and directed, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in France during the weekend. It is expected to be followed by two sequels.